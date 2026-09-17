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Home > Sports News > Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores 100th Goal for Inter Miami, Helps David Beckham-Owned Franchise Win 2026 Campeones Cup

Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores 100th Goal for Inter Miami, Helps David Beckham-Owned Franchise Win 2026 Campeones Cup

Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores 100th Goal for Inter Miami: Lionel Messi reached a historic milestone on Wednesday as he scored his 100th goal for Inter Miami CF during the club's 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul in the 2026 Campeones Cup. The Argentine superstar opened the scoring with a brilliant header before Casemiro sealed the victory in the second half, helping the David Beckham-owned franchise secure another major trophy.

Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores 100th Goal for Inter Miami, Helps David Beckham-Owned Franchise Win 2026 Campeones Cup
Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores 100th Goal for Inter Miami, Helps David Beckham-Owned Franchise Win 2026 Campeones Cup

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-09-17 09:33 IST

Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores 100th Goal for Inter Miami: Lionel Messi reached a historic milestone on Wednesday as he scored his 100th goal for Inter Miami CF during the club’s 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul in the 2026 Campeones Cup. The Argentine superstar opened the scoring with a brilliant header before Casemiro sealed the victory in the second half, helping the David Beckham-owned franchise secure another major trophy.

Lionel Messi Scores 100th Goal for Inter Miami

Messi produced the landmark moment in the 24th minute, heading home a cross from Luis Suárez to give Inter Miami the lead. The Argentine rose inside the box and directed Suárez’s delivery beyond Cruz Azul goalkeeper Kevin Mier, putting the Herons ahead in the final.

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The goal marked Messi’s 100th for Inter Miami in 115 appearances across all competitions, making him the first player in the club’s history to reach the milestone. According to Inter Miami’s official figures, Messi scored 11 goals in 2023, 23 in 2024, 43 in 2025 and 23 so far in 2026.

Watch Video: Messi’s Historic Header Against Cruz Azul

Messi’s 100th Inter Miami goal came after Facundo Mura combined with Luis Suárez before the Uruguayan delivered the ball into the danger area. Messi attacked the cross and made no mistake from close range, producing a memorable header to open the scoring in the Campeones Cup final.

Interestingly, Messi scored his first goal for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul in the 2023 Leagues Cup. He netted a stoppage-time free-kick in that match to secure a 2-1 victory for the Florida-based club. More than three years later, Cruz Azul were again involved as Messi reached another historic milestone.

Casemiro Seals Inter Miami’s Campeones Cup Victory

Inter Miami maintained their advantage before Casemiro doubled the lead in the 81st minute. The second goal helped the Herons secure a 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul and claim the 2026 Campeones Cup.

The triumph added another trophy to Inter Miami’s growing collection and extended their silverware streak to four consecutive seasons. For Messi, the match was even more significant as he became the first player to score 100 goals for the club.

Messi’s Growing Legacy at Inter Miami

Since joining Inter Miami in 2023, Messi has played a central role in the club’s rise. His arrival was followed by the Leagues Cup triumph in 2023, the Supporters’ Shield in 2024, the MLS Cup in 2025 and the Campeones Cup in 2026. The latest victory combined a personal milestone with another historic achievement for the franchise.

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Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores 100th Goal for Inter Miami, Helps David Beckham-Owned Franchise Win 2026 Campeones Cup
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Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores 100th Goal for Inter Miami, Helps David Beckham-Owned Franchise Win 2026 Campeones Cup

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Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores 100th Goal for Inter Miami, Helps David Beckham-Owned Franchise Win 2026 Campeones Cup
Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores 100th Goal for Inter Miami, Helps David Beckham-Owned Franchise Win 2026 Campeones Cup
Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores 100th Goal for Inter Miami, Helps David Beckham-Owned Franchise Win 2026 Campeones Cup
Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores 100th Goal for Inter Miami, Helps David Beckham-Owned Franchise Win 2026 Campeones Cup
Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores 100th Goal for Inter Miami, Helps David Beckham-Owned Franchise Win 2026 Campeones Cup

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