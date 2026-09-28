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Home > Sports News > Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores 76th Free Kick Goal as Inter Miami Legend Closes in on All-Time Record

Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores 76th Free Kick Goal as Inter Miami Legend Closes in on All-Time Record

Lionel Messi Scores 76th Free Kick Goal: Lionel Messi scored a stunning free kick to help Inter Miami draw level against Columbus Crew in their MLS clash on Sunday (Sep 27). The Argentine superstar curled the ball into the far corner from a difficult angle in the 33rd minute, leaving goalkeeper Patrick Schulte with little chance of making a save.

Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores 76th Free Kick Goal as Inter Miami Legend Closes in on All-Time Record
Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores 76th Free Kick Goal as Inter Miami Legend Closes in on All-Time Record

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 09:40 IST

Lionel Messi Scores 76th Free Kick Goal: Lionel Messi scored a stunning free kick to help Inter Miami draw level against Columbus Crew in their MLS clash on Sunday (Sep 27). The Argentine superstar curled the ball into the far corner from a difficult angle in the 33rd minute, leaving goalkeeper Patrick Schulte with little chance of making a save. However, Miami eventually suffered a 2-1 defeat after conceding a stoppage-time goal. Messi’s latest strike took his career free-kick tally to 76, bringing him closer to the all-time record. Here is a look at the goal and how the match unfolded.

Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Free Kick Against Columbus Crew

Messi stepped up to take a free kick from the right side after Inter Miami fell behind to a penalty from Josef Martinez. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner opted to go directly for goal, sending a left-footed effort over the defensive wall and into the upper far corner to make it 1-1.

The goal came just eight minutes after Martinez had given Columbus the lead from the penalty spot. Messi’s precise delivery once again showcased his ability to score from challenging positions and brought Miami back into the contest.

Watch Video: Lionel Messi’s 76th Free Kick Goal

Messi’s free kick against Columbus Crew added another memorable moment to his remarkable career. The Inter Miami captain curled the ball around the defensive wall and into the far post, leaving Schulte with little opportunity to stop the effort.

The Argentine came close to scoring again in the 62nd minute, testing the Columbus goalkeeper with a shot from around 15 yards. Schulte reacted quickly to make a two-handed save and keep the score level.

Columbus Crew Beat Inter Miami 2-1: Match Report

Columbus Crew secured a 2-1 victory over Inter Miami with a dramatic goal in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time. Substitute Jamal Thiare scored the winner after Rocco Rios Novo failed to hold Brais Mendez’s shot.

The Crew had taken the lead through Martinez’s penalty after Yannick Bright brought him down inside the box. Messi’s free kick restored parity, but Thiare’s late strike ensured Columbus claimed all three points.

Inter Miami and Columbus Crew in MLS Standings

The victory ended Columbus Crew’s wait for an MLS win over Inter Miami, with their previous triumph against the club dating back to August 31, 2022. Despite the defeat, Miami remained third in the Eastern Conference with 46 points.

Columbus moved to 29 points following the win and remained four points away from the final playoff spot. Messi’s free kick provided a highlight in an otherwise disappointing result for the Miami side.

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Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores 76th Free Kick Goal as Inter Miami Legend Closes in on All-Time Record
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Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores 76th Free Kick Goal as Inter Miami Legend Closes in on All-Time Record

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Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores 76th Free Kick Goal as Inter Miami Legend Closes in on All-Time Record
Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores 76th Free Kick Goal as Inter Miami Legend Closes in on All-Time Record
Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores 76th Free Kick Goal as Inter Miami Legend Closes in on All-Time Record
Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores 76th Free Kick Goal as Inter Miami Legend Closes in on All-Time Record
Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores 76th Free Kick Goal as Inter Miami Legend Closes in on All-Time Record

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