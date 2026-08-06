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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Brace On Inter Miami Return After FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Heartbreak

WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Brace On Inter Miami Return After FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Heartbreak

Lionel Messi made a dream return to club football by scoring twice as Inter Miami defeated Atlético de San Luis 4-2 in the Leagues Cup on Wednesday, August 5. Playing his first match since Argentina's heartbreaking defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner looked back to his brilliant best, netting a first-half brace and becoming the all-time leading scorer in Leagues Cup history with 14 goals.

WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Brace On Inter Miami Return After FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Heartbreak
WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Brace On Inter Miami Return After FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Heartbreak

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 11:36 IST

Lionel Messi Scores Brace On Inter Miami Return: Lionel Messi made a dream return to club football by scoring twice as Inter Miami defeated Atlético de San Luis 4-2 in the Leagues Cup on Wednesday, August 5. Playing his first match since Argentina’s heartbreaking defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner looked back to his brilliant best, netting a first-half brace and becoming the all-time leading scorer in Leagues Cup history with 14 goals. The Argentine also provided the corner that led to Inter Miami’s fourth goal before halftime.

Messi’s first goal arrived in the 11th minute after Noah Allen delivered a precise pass into the penalty area. The Argentine calmly finished to cancel out Atlético de San Luis’ early opener. Just before halftime, Allen once again found Messi in space, and the veteran forward dribbled past a defender before firing home his second goal of the night to register his 14th Leagues Cup strike, setting a new tournament record.

Watch Lionel Messi’s Goals Against Atlético de San Luis

Fans at Chase Stadium were treated to another memorable Messi performance as the Argentine showcased his trademark composure in front of goal. Apart from his two strikes, he also delivered the corner kick that Micael dos Santos Silva headed home, helping Inter Miami take a commanding 4-1 lead before the interval.

Lionel Messi Returns After FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign

The Leagues Cup fixture marked Messi’s first appearance since Argentina’s run to the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. Although La Albiceleste narrowly missed out on retaining their title after losing to Spain, Messi enjoyed another remarkable World Cup campaign. He finished the tournament with eight goals, briefly becoming the all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history with 21 career goals before Kylian Mbappé surpassed him by ending the tournament on 22 World Cup goals.

Despite the World Cup disappointment, Messi showed no signs of slowing down on his return to Inter Miami. His clinical finishing, creative influence and record-breaking night helped the MLS side begin their Leagues Cup campaign with an impressive victory, while also delighting thousands of supporters eager to see their captain back in action.

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WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Brace On Inter Miami Return After FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Heartbreak
WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Brace On Inter Miami Return After FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Heartbreak
WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Brace On Inter Miami Return After FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Heartbreak
WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Brace On Inter Miami Return After FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Heartbreak

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