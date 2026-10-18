LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Brace, Takes His Goal Tally To 936 In Inter Miami’s Victory Over Atlanta United In MLS 2026

WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Brace, Takes His Goal Tally To 936 In Inter Miami’s Victory Over Atlanta United In MLS 2026

Inter Miami football star Lionel Messi continued to light up the 2026 edition of the Major League Soccer (MLS) as he scored a brace in a resounding 3-1 victory over Atlanta United at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Brace, Takes His Goal Tally To 936 In Inter Miami's Victory Over Atlanta United. (Image Credits: X)
WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Brace, Takes His Goal Tally To 936 In Inter Miami's Victory Over Atlanta United. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-10-18 09:58 IST

Major League Soccer 2026: Inter Miami football star Lionel Messi continued to light up the 2026 edition of the Major League Soccer (MLS) as he scored a brace in a resounding 3-1 victory over Atlanta United at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. With that, the Argentinian has surged to a staggering 936 career goals.

You Might Be Interested In

Major League Soccer 2026: Lionel Messi becomes the youngest footballer to achieve the feat

When he scored 935 goals, the 39-year-old became the youngest and the fastest to achieve the milestone, accomplishing it in 1180 games. The veteran scored twice in four minutes against Atlanta United at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Germán Berterame was the first to score in the contest in the final minute of the first half, thanks to assists from Messi and Luis Suarez. Berterame went on to assist the Argentinian legend in pursuit of his first goal in the 56th minute as Messi dodged the opposition’s defenders in astonishing fashion that culminated in a strong finish from the centre of the box.



The second goal came in the 60th minute, arriving largely via a counterattack from Suarez. With the former Uruguay footballer giving a cross to his longtime teammate, Messi applied the finishing touches with his left foot inside the goalkeeper’s right post to make the scoreline 3-0. In the process, the 39-year-old has also tied himself with Los Angeles FC’s Son Heung-min topping the league with 15 assists and has become the first footballer in the tournament history with at least 15 assists in three successive editions.



Major League Soccer 2026: How far is Lionel Messi from Cristiano Ronaldo?

While Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will no longer go against one another at the international level, their rivalry still persists. While the 39-year-old is 64 goals adrift of 1000, Ronaldo could achieve the milestone first, given he has 981 under his belt. The Portuguese netted his 981st during Al Nassir’s AFC Champions League Elite group stage victory over Uzbekistan’s FC Neftchi.

The duo captivated the football’s fans during their stints in La Liga, raising the standards of European football exponentially. It enabled the duo to claim 13 of the last 20 Ballon d’Or awards.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Brace, Takes His Goal Tally To 936 In Inter Miami’s Victory Over Atlanta United In MLS 2026
Tags: Atlanta Unitedinter miamilionel messiMajor League SoccerMajor League Soccer 2026

RELATED News

IND vs WI: Daren Sammy Declares West Indies Outplayed India In Their Backyard As T20I Series Ends 2-2

Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Kenya’s Charles Matata Breaks Record in Men’s Elite to Bag Gold; Mailu, Mburu Take Podium

‘India Have Lost All Five’: Tim Southee Reveals Surprising Jasprit Bumrah Test Record Against New Zealand

Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain Missing From Pakistan Tri-Series Commentary Panel After Imran Khan Interview Controversy

‘Don’t Think About Chances’: Shreyas Iyer Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Wait For India T20I Spot

LATEST NEWS

Watch Video: ‘Drunk’ Foreign Girl Stuck In Drain, Makes Suggestive Gestures At Man Trying To Help As Bystanders Look On

Ranabaali vs Nayyi Navelli Box Office: Vijay Deverakonda’s Film Earns More, But Yami Gautam’s Movie Has A Surprise

WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Brace, Takes His Goal Tally To 936 In Inter Miami’s Victory Over Atlanta United In MLS 2026

Faridabad Woman Stabs Sleeping Husband To Death With Lover’s Help, Tries To Pass It Off As Intruder Attack: What Happened?

Midnight Kidnapping In Bhopal: 8 People, Including 2 Women, Abducted And Driven Around The City In Cars; 10 Lakh Ransom Demanded- What Happened?

13 Devotees Killed, 6 Critical, Over 40 Injured As Speeding Truck Runs Over Pilgrims In Madhya Pradesh’s Sheetla Mata Temple

Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Kills 19: 12 Detained, Including Pandal Organisers, As CM Adhikari Announces Rs 25 Lakh Compensation; Leaders Express Grief

‘Don’t Think About Chances’: Shreyas Iyer Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Wait For India T20I Spot

Can AI Use Arjun Kapoor’s Face Without Permission? Delhi High Court Says No as Actor Wins Personality Rights Case

WATCH VIDEO: Naman Dhir’s Six-Ball Storm Steals The Show In Rain-Abandoned Bengaluru T20I | IND vs WI 5th T20I

WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Brace, Takes His Goal Tally To 936 In Inter Miami’s Victory Over Atlanta United In MLS 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Brace, Takes His Goal Tally To 936 In Inter Miami’s Victory Over Atlanta United In MLS 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Brace, Takes His Goal Tally To 936 In Inter Miami’s Victory Over Atlanta United In MLS 2026
WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Brace, Takes His Goal Tally To 936 In Inter Miami’s Victory Over Atlanta United In MLS 2026
WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Brace, Takes His Goal Tally To 936 In Inter Miami’s Victory Over Atlanta United In MLS 2026
WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Brace, Takes His Goal Tally To 936 In Inter Miami’s Victory Over Atlanta United In MLS 2026
WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Brace, Takes His Goal Tally To 936 In Inter Miami’s Victory Over Atlanta United In MLS 2026

QUICK LINKS