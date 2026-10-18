WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Brace, Takes His Goal Tally To 936 In Inter Miami’s Victory Over Atlanta United In MLS 2026

Major League Soccer 2026: Inter Miami football star Lionel Messi continued to light up the 2026 edition of the Major League Soccer (MLS) as he scored a brace in a resounding 3-1 victory over Atlanta United at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. With that, the Argentinian has surged to a staggering 936 career goals.

Major League Soccer 2026: Lionel Messi becomes the youngest footballer to achieve the feat

When he scored 935 goals, the 39-year-old became the youngest and the fastest to achieve the milestone, accomplishing it in 1180 games. The veteran scored twice in four minutes against Atlanta United at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Germán Berterame was the first to score in the contest in the final minute of the first half, thanks to assists from Messi and Luis Suarez. Berterame went on to assist the Argentinian legend in pursuit of his first goal in the 56th minute as Messi dodged the opposition’s defenders in astonishing fashion that culminated in a strong finish from the centre of the box.

MESSI. This is what he does. 🐐 https://t.co/IEjdmpnRRh — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 18, 2026







The second goal came in the 60th minute, arriving largely via a counterattack from Suarez. With the former Uruguay footballer giving a cross to his longtime teammate, Messi applied the finishing touches with his left foot inside the goalkeeper’s right post to make the scoreline 3-0. In the process, the 39-year-old has also tied himself with Los Angeles FC’s Son Heung-min topping the league with 15 assists and has become the first footballer in the tournament history with at least 15 assists in three successive editions.

Messi on the break 1v1? Good luck. Leo has his brace. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/CoI15KzLpw — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 18, 2026







Major League Soccer 2026: How far is Lionel Messi from Cristiano Ronaldo?

While Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will no longer go against one another at the international level, their rivalry still persists. While the 39-year-old is 64 goals adrift of 1000, Ronaldo could achieve the milestone first, given he has 981 under his belt. The Portuguese netted his 981st during Al Nassir’s AFC Champions League Elite group stage victory over Uzbekistan’s FC Neftchi.

The duo captivated the football’s fans during their stints in La Liga, raising the standards of European football exponentially. It enabled the duo to claim 13 of the last 20 Ballon d’Or awards.