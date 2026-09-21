Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Freekick as Inter Miami vs San Diego Ends in Stalemate

Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Freekick: Lionel Messi continued his remarkable 2026 MLS campaign by scoring a stunning free kick during Inter Miami CF’s 2-2 draw against San Diego FC in Matchday 27’s Sunday Night Soccer clash. The Argentine superstar reached another major MLS milestone with his 20th league goal of the season, while also taking his Inter Miami career tally to 101 goals across all competitions.

Watch Lionel Messi’s Stunning Freekick

Messi curled a spectacular free kick into the net against San Diego FC to score his 20th MLS goal of the 2026 season. The strike helped the Inter Miami captain continue his extraordinary run since joining the club in July 2023.

Free kick goal and it had to be HIM 🤩🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4wUhKXNjzL — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) September 20, 2026

Lionel Messi Creates MLS History

Messi has become the second player in MLS history to score at least 20 goals in three consecutive seasons. He joins LAFC forward Denis Bouanga, who achieved the feat from 2023 to 2025.

The latest goal also extended Messi’s lead in the Golden Boot race. He currently leads MLS with 20 goals, 13 assists and 33 total goal contributions during the 2026 regular season.

Lionel Messi’s MLS Stats Since Joining Inter Miami

2026: 20 goals and 13 assists in 23 games (ongoing)

20 goals and 13 assists in 23 games (ongoing) 2025: 29 goals and 19 assists in 28 games

29 goals and 19 assists in 28 games 2024: 20 goals and 16 assists in 19 games

20 goals and 16 assists in 19 games 2023: 1 goal and 2 assists in 6 games

Messi Reaches 101 Goals for Inter Miami

Messi reached the 100-goal mark for Inter Miami earlier in the week when he scored during the club’s 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul in the 2026 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup. He followed that achievement with his free-kick goal against San Diego FC, taking his Miami career tally to 101 goals across all competitions.

Messi’s MLS MVP and Golden Boot Race

The Inter Miami captain could become the first three-time Landon Donovan MLS MVP winner. With eight regular-season matches remaining, Messi has further opportunities to strengthen his case while continuing to lead the Golden Boot standings.