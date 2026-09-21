LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Freekick as Inter Miami vs San Diego Ends in Stalemate

Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Freekick as Inter Miami vs San Diego Ends in Stalemate

Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Freekick: Lionel Messi continued his remarkable 2026 MLS campaign by scoring a stunning free kick during Inter Miami CF's 2-2 draw against San Diego FC in Matchday 27's Sunday Night Soccer clash. The Argentine superstar reached another major MLS milestone with his 20th league goal of the season, while also taking his Inter Miami career tally to 101 goals across all competitions.

Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Freekick as Inter Miami vs San Diego Ends in Stalemate
Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Freekick as Inter Miami vs San Diego Ends in Stalemate

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 08:27 IST

Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Freekick: Lionel Messi continued his remarkable 2026 MLS campaign by scoring a stunning free kick during Inter Miami CF’s 2-2 draw against San Diego FC in Matchday 27’s Sunday Night Soccer clash. The Argentine superstar reached another major MLS milestone with his 20th league goal of the season, while also taking his Inter Miami career tally to 101 goals across all competitions.

Watch Lionel Messi’s Stunning Freekick

Messi curled a spectacular free kick into the net against San Diego FC to score his 20th MLS goal of the 2026 season. The strike helped the Inter Miami captain continue his extraordinary run since joining the club in July 2023.

You Might Be Interested In

Lionel Messi Creates MLS History

Messi has become the second player in MLS history to score at least 20 goals in three consecutive seasons. He joins LAFC forward Denis Bouanga, who achieved the feat from 2023 to 2025.

The latest goal also extended Messi’s lead in the Golden Boot race. He currently leads MLS with 20 goals, 13 assists and 33 total goal contributions during the 2026 regular season.

Lionel Messi’s MLS Stats Since Joining Inter Miami

  • 2026: 20 goals and 13 assists in 23 games (ongoing)
  • 2025: 29 goals and 19 assists in 28 games
  • 2024: 20 goals and 16 assists in 19 games
  • 2023: 1 goal and 2 assists in 6 games

Messi Reaches 101 Goals for Inter Miami

Messi reached the 100-goal mark for Inter Miami earlier in the week when he scored during the club’s 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul in the 2026 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup. He followed that achievement with his free-kick goal against San Diego FC, taking his Miami career tally to 101 goals across all competitions.

Messi’s MLS MVP and Golden Boot Race

The Inter Miami captain could become the first three-time Landon Donovan MLS MVP winner. With eight regular-season matches remaining, Messi has further opportunities to strengthen his case while continuing to lead the Golden Boot standings.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Freekick as Inter Miami vs San Diego Ends in Stalemate
Tags: lionel messi

RELATED News

Premier League 2026-27: Alexander Isak Gives Liverpool 1-0 Win Over AFC Bournemouth Despite Lacklustre Outing

Suryakumar Yadav To Part Ways With Mumbai Indians Ahead Of IPL 2027? Ex-India T20I Skipper Breaks Silence On Rumours

Premier League 2026-27: Manchester City Claim High-Scoring Contest Against Sunderland To Maintain Winning Run

AUS vs ZIM: Nathan Ellis Steers Australia To 3-0 ODI Series Whitewash Over Zimbabwe In A Thriller After Josh Inglis’ Century

Asian Games 2026: Jay Shah Hails Smriti Mandhana After Huge Milestone — ‘You Are Lifting Women’s Cricket To New Heights’

LATEST NEWS

Son Searches for Father’s Killer After Faridabad Hit-and-Run, No Arrest Despite 25,000 CCTV Cameras

Kangana Ranaut Backs Maithili Thakur Amid Rolls-Royce Row: ‘Why Can’t We Also Live Well?’

Daayra Box Office Collection Day 3: Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Film Holds Steady, Crosses Rs 4 Crore

Congress Is Fighting Among Itself In Punjab, While The Akali Dal Has Been Finished: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Should New-Car Owners Consider Zero Depreciation from the First Policy Year?

Lucknow Biryani Seller Kicked, Punched And Beaten With Belts Over ‘Banned Meat’ Suspicion; Here’s What Happened Next

Self-Styled ‘Godman’ Films Women, Minor Girls, Molest Them During Rituals In Tamil Nadu, Sells Clips Online

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian To Visit US For UNGA: Are Washington And Tehran Ready To Talk To End War?

Asian Games 2026: Jay Shah Hails Smriti Mandhana After Huge Milestone — ‘You Are Lifting Women’s Cricket To New Heights’

‘Symbol Of Make In India’: Japan Air Force Chief Flies Tejas During Veer Guardian 2026; What General Morita’s Sortie Signals

Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Freekick as Inter Miami vs San Diego Ends in Stalemate

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Freekick as Inter Miami vs San Diego Ends in Stalemate

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Freekick as Inter Miami vs San Diego Ends in Stalemate
Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Freekick as Inter Miami vs San Diego Ends in Stalemate
Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Freekick as Inter Miami vs San Diego Ends in Stalemate
Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Freekick as Inter Miami vs San Diego Ends in Stalemate
Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Freekick as Inter Miami vs San Diego Ends in Stalemate

QUICK LINKS