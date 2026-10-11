LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Two Goals as Inter Miami Star Goes Viral on X After International Retirement

WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Two Goals as Inter Miami Star Goes Viral on X After International Retirement

Lionel Messi Scores Two Goals: Lionel Messi proved that his international retirement has done little to slow him down, scoring twice for Inter Miami in a commanding 4-0 victory at Nu Stadium on Saturday. The Argentine superstar returned to club action just four days after his emotional farewell to international football, where he registered a goal and two assists for Argentina against Benin at Estadio Monumental.

Lionel Messi, Lionel Messi Two Goals, Lionel Messi Brace, Lionel Messi Goals, Lionel Messi Viral Video, Lionel Messi Watch Video, Lionel Messi Goes Viral on X, Lionel Messi Viral on Twitter, WATCH VIDEO Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi, Lionel Messi Two Goals, Lionel Messi Brace, Lionel Messi Goals, Lionel Messi Viral Video, Lionel Messi Watch Video, Lionel Messi Goes Viral on X, Lionel Messi Viral on Twitter, WATCH VIDEO Lionel Messi

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 09:38 IST

Lionel Messi Scores Two Goals: Lionel Messi proved that his international retirement has done little to slow him down, scoring twice for Inter Miami in a commanding 4-0 victory at Nu Stadium on Saturday. The Argentine superstar returned to club action just four days after his emotional farewell to international football, where he registered a goal and two assists for Argentina against Benin at Estadio Monumental.

Messi continued his remarkable form in Major League Soccer (MLS), combining with Luis Suarez to help the Herons secure a convincing win. The Inter Miami captain’s performance attracted widespread attention on social media, with fans reacting to his latest goals. Watch the video of Messi’s brace below.

You Might Be Interested In

WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Brace for Inter Miami

Messi wasted little time making an impact after returning from international duty, finding the net twice as Inter Miami produced an impressive attacking display. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner was instrumental in the Herons’ 4-0 triumph, while Suarez also delivered a standout performance with two goals and an assist.

The victory was particularly important for Inter Miami after a difficult run of results leading into the September and October international break. Messi’s return to the scoresheet provided a timely boost for the team as they strengthened their position near the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

Lionel Messi Continues Golden Boot and MLS MVP Charge

Despite bringing his Argentina career to a close, Messi remains in outstanding form at club level. His brace against Inter Miami’s opponents took his MLS season tally to 23 goals and 13 assists, putting him four goals ahead of FC Dallas forward Petar Musa in the race for the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi.

Messi is aiming to win the Golden Boot for a second consecutive season and is also in contention to claim the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award for a third straight time. If successful, the Argentine would become the first player to win the prestigious individual honour three times.

Suarez also played a key role in the emphatic victory. The former Uruguay international moved to 15 goals and nine assists for the campaign, continuing his impressive contribution during his third consecutive season with at least 10 goals and 20 goal contributions.

Inter Miami Strengthen Position in Eastern Conference

The result offered Inter Miami a much-needed boost after they managed just one victory in their previous 10 matches before the international break. Head coach Kily Gonzalez had been looking for a convincing performance, and the emphatic win provided an encouraging response from his side.

Inter Miami also avoided the possibility of slipping as low as fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. Instead, the victory helped the Herons consolidate second place behind Nashville SC, who lead the conference and the Supporters’ Shield race.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Two Goals as Inter Miami Star Goes Viral on X After International Retirement
Tags: lionel messi

RELATED News

SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Matt Renshaw’s Marathon 190 Leads Australia’s Fightback In Durban

‘His Thinking Is Similar to Mine’: Virender Sehwag Makes Big Observation on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details As India And West Indies Brace For Another Run-Fest In Indore

‘Going to Have a Good Time at Anfield’: Haaland’s Confident Message to Man City Fans Ahead of Liverpool Showdown

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Can Team India Bounce Back Against The West Indies After Ranchi’s Run-Fest? Check Men In Blue’s Predicted XI

LATEST NEWS

‘Tired Of Going To Supreme Court Again And Again, I’ve Lost Trust, If Anyone Can Save Constitution In These Times, It’s The SC, But…’: Sr Adv Kapil Sibal

Man Who Married Widowed Grandmother Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Assailants In Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur

15-Year-Old Minor Girl Raped by Father, Gives Birth To Baby Girl in Punjab’s Bathinda; Accused Arrested

12 Killed In Riyadh Airport Attack, Including An American; Over 300 Injured — Will US Join Saudi War Against Houthis?

3,000 Detainees Released, But Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee, Others Remain In Custody; Jantar Mantar Protests To Continue Today

Caught On Cam: She Went to Discuss a Land Case, Then a Viral Video Showed a Man Pushing Her Against an Almirah

She Was Cleaning Her House When a Neighbour Poured 5-litre Petrol on Her, Daughter Claims Police Ignored Repeated 112 Calls

After Reported Houthi Attacks, Air India and Akasa Air Extend Riyadh Flight Suspensions: Check New Dates and Refund Rules

Five Killed in Manipur, Then 10 Houses and 20 Shops Go Up in Flames as Tensions Explode, Here’s What Happened

They Went Out to Play, Then Both Delhi Brothers Were Found Dead in Rohini Water-Filled Plot: What Happened?

WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Two Goals as Inter Miami Star Goes Viral on X After International Retirement

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Two Goals as Inter Miami Star Goes Viral on X After International Retirement

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Two Goals as Inter Miami Star Goes Viral on X After International Retirement
WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Two Goals as Inter Miami Star Goes Viral on X After International Retirement
WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Two Goals as Inter Miami Star Goes Viral on X After International Retirement
WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Two Goals as Inter Miami Star Goes Viral on X After International Retirement
WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Two Goals as Inter Miami Star Goes Viral on X After International Retirement

QUICK LINKS