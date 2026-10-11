WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Two Goals as Inter Miami Star Goes Viral on X After International Retirement

Lionel Messi Scores Two Goals: Lionel Messi proved that his international retirement has done little to slow him down, scoring twice for Inter Miami in a commanding 4-0 victory at Nu Stadium on Saturday. The Argentine superstar returned to club action just four days after his emotional farewell to international football, where he registered a goal and two assists for Argentina against Benin at Estadio Monumental.

Messi continued his remarkable form in Major League Soccer (MLS), combining with Luis Suarez to help the Herons secure a convincing win. The Inter Miami captain’s performance attracted widespread attention on social media, with fans reacting to his latest goals. Watch the video of Messi’s brace below.

Messi magic 🪄 Two goals for the World Cup Champion. https://t.co/PMA1l5tyZk — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 11, 2026

WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Brace for Inter Miami

Messi wasted little time making an impact after returning from international duty, finding the net twice as Inter Miami produced an impressive attacking display. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner was instrumental in the Herons’ 4-0 triumph, while Suarez also delivered a standout performance with two goals and an assist.

The victory was particularly important for Inter Miami after a difficult run of results leading into the September and October international break. Messi’s return to the scoresheet provided a timely boost for the team as they strengthened their position near the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

Lionel Messi Continues Golden Boot and MLS MVP Charge

Despite bringing his Argentina career to a close, Messi remains in outstanding form at club level. His brace against Inter Miami’s opponents took his MLS season tally to 23 goals and 13 assists, putting him four goals ahead of FC Dallas forward Petar Musa in the race for the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi.

Messi is aiming to win the Golden Boot for a second consecutive season and is also in contention to claim the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award for a third straight time. If successful, the Argentine would become the first player to win the prestigious individual honour three times.

Suarez also played a key role in the emphatic victory. The former Uruguay international moved to 15 goals and nine assists for the campaign, continuing his impressive contribution during his third consecutive season with at least 10 goals and 20 goal contributions.

Inter Miami Strengthen Position in Eastern Conference

The result offered Inter Miami a much-needed boost after they managed just one victory in their previous 10 matches before the international break. Head coach Kily Gonzalez had been looking for a convincing performance, and the emphatic win provided an encouraging response from his side.

Inter Miami also avoided the possibility of slipping as low as fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. Instead, the victory helped the Herons consolidate second place behind Nashville SC, who lead the conference and the Supporters’ Shield race.