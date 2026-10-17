WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi’s Beautiful Finish Goes Viral on X Ahead of Inter Miami vs Atlanta, Will He Score Again?

A stunning Lionel Messi finish has resurfaced on social media, with the video going viral on X less than 24 hours before Inter Miami face Atlanta United in Major League Soccer (MLS) action on Saturday (Oct 17). The goal, which had grabbed headlines previously, has attracted renewed attention ahead of the much-anticipated fixture at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Inter Miami will look to extend their winning run and strengthen their position in the Eastern Conference, while Atlanta United aim to build on their midweek victory and improve their playoff hopes.

Lionel Messi’s Stunning Finish Goes Viral on X

Messi is once again making headlines on social media after a video of his spectacular finish began circulating on X ahead of Inter Miami’s upcoming MLS fixture. The goal had attracted attention when it was first scored, and its renewed popularity has added to the excitement surrounding the Argentine superstar’s next appearance.

With Inter Miami preparing for a crucial away match against Atlanta United, fans will be eager to see whether Messi can produce another memorable moment. The forward remains a major attraction whenever the Herons take the field, with supporters anticipating his contribution in the attacking third.

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United: Match Preview

Inter Miami head into the contest after securing a 2-0 victory over New York City FC in midweek. The result continued their recovery following a five-match winless run in MLS before the international break. They will now aim for a third consecutive league victory as they look to maintain second place in the Eastern Conference.

Atlanta United also arrive on the back of a convincing result, having beaten CF Montreal 3-0. However, they remain 14th in the Eastern Conference and face a difficult task in their bid to reach the playoffs. With five regular-season matches remaining, Atlanta are six points below the postseason qualification line and need a strong finish to their campaign.

Atlanta will be hoping to make the most of their two-match homestand and end a four-match winless streak at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Inter Miami, meanwhile, have been among the league’s most successful away teams, recording eight road victories so far. Another win would further strengthen their position as the regular season approaches its conclusion.

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami: Possible Playing XIs

Atlanta United Possible XI: Hoyos; Edwards, Diaz, Mihaj, Baez; Amaro; Fortune, Muyumba, Almiron, Picault; Embolo.

Inter Miami Possible XI: St. Clair; Lujan, Casemiro, Micael, Fray; De Paul, Segovia, Galarza; Messi, Suarez, Berterame.

Can Lionel Messi Score Against Atlanta United?

Messi will be one of the key players to watch as Inter Miami look to extend their winning streak. The viral video has added to the anticipation ahead of the match, but whether he finds the net again will depend on his performance and the opportunities created during the contest.

Inter Miami’s recent defensive improvement has also played a part in their resurgence, with the team targeting a third consecutive clean sheet in MLS. Atlanta, on the other hand, will need to convert their attacking opportunities while addressing their recent home struggles if they are to take points from the visitors.