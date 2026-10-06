WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi’s First and Latest International Goals As Argentina Legend Bids Farewell vs Benin

Lionel Messi is set to wear the Argentina jersey for the final time as the legendary forward prepares to bid farewell to international football against Benin at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires on Tuesday (Oct 6). Messi’s Argentina career has spanned more than two decades, from his first senior international goal against Croatia in March 2006 to his latest international strike against Algeria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Watch the video of Messi’s first and latest international goals as the Argentina captain prepares for his farewell appearance.

Lionel Messi’s First International Goal

Messi scored his first senior international goal for Argentina against Croatia on March 1, 2006, at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland. Argentina lost the friendly 3-2, but the match marked the beginning of Messi’s remarkable goalscoring journey with the national team. The forward had been called up again by coach Jose Pekerman after his brief and difficult senior debut against Hungary in 2005.

Lionel Messi’s Latest International Goal

Messi’s latest international goal came against Algeria at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, United States, during the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 16, 2026. He scored one of Argentina’s three goals in a 3-0 victory, taking his tally of international goals further as he continued to lead the national team’s attack.

WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi’s First and Latest International Goals

Messi’s first goal for Argentina against Croatia and his latest strike against Algeria highlight the extraordinary longevity of his international career. From scoring his maiden senior goal in 2006 to finding the net at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Argentina legend has produced countless memorable moments in the famous blue and white shirt.

Lionel Messi’s Final Argentina Appearance

Messi will make his final Argentina appearance against Benin in a special friendly at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires on Tuesday (Oct 6). The match has been planned as a farewell celebration for the Argentina captain, who has confirmed his decision to retire from international football.

The Argentine Football Association has also planned ceremonies before and after the match to honour Messi and celebrate his contribution to the national team. The No. 10 jersey has been specially designed for his farewell appearance, adding another memorable element to his final outing.

Will Argentina Retire Lionel Messi’s No. 10 Jersey?

There has been considerable demand from fans for Argentina to retire the iconic No. 10 jersey following Messi’s international retirement. However, head coach Lionel Scaloni has indicated that no final decision has been made. Argentina’s final farewell to Messi will therefore mark the end of an extraordinary era for one of the country’s most celebrated footballers.