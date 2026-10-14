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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Lisandro Martinez Slams Manchester United Management After Atletico Madrid Defeat, Demands More Signings

WATCH VIDEO: Lisandro Martinez Slams Manchester United Management After Atletico Madrid Defeat, Demands More Signings

Lisandro Martinez criticises Manchester United technical director Jason Wilcox after their 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, demanding greater summer transfer investment. The defender backs Michael Carrick while insisting squad strengthening and accountability must extend beyond players.

Lisandro Martinez went after Manchester United technical directors for not spending enough money to build the squad. Image Credit: ANI
Lisandro Martinez went after Manchester United technical directors for not spending enough money to build the squad. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-10-14 16:30 IST

Lisandro Martinez Outburst: Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez expressed his discontent with the club’s management, stating that he anticipates more from the team’s technical director after their 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. He urged for increased investment in the squad to be able to compete with rival teams.

In a post-match interview, Martinez said he had expected the club’s management to bring in more players during the summer transfer window, specifically expressing disappointment with technical director Jason Wilcox.

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WATCH: Lisandro Martinez Goes After Manchester United’s Technical Director



“I have to control myself a lot, but sometimes it’s a reflection of how our club is at the moment. We had a fantastic season last season, and now we expect more from the top, from upstairs, to bring in more players to compete because many teams have brought in many players as well,” Martinez said while speaking to Amazon Prime, as quoted by Sky Sports.

Martinez said he expected greater investment from the club’s technical director, while acknowledging that players also needed to improve and stressing the importance of building a stronger squad.

“Yes, 100 per cent. I expect more from our technical director. I have to be honest. And also, as a player, we have to do more. It’s also important to build a strong squad to be ready for this kind of night,” he said.

Lisandro Martinez Shows Support For Players And Manager

The defender added that building a strong squad was essential to handle challenging matches, while suggesting that responsibility for the team’s struggles should not rest solely with the manager or players.

“He does his best,” Martinez said of manager Michael Carrick. “But every season is different. You can’t stay with what you did last season. The teams know how you play, they know every detail. If you don’t change, next season is a big problem. You start changing, changing, changing managers. But what about [moves his eyes upwards] other areas?”

Martinez suggested that responsibility for the defeat should not fall solely on the coach and players, pointing to other areas of the club that also needed scrutiny.

“I can’t say more. Because also tonight it is easy to say the coach, it is easy to say the players, but also we have to see other areas,” he said.

Michael Carrick Addresses Lisandro Martinez’s Outburst

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Carrick said he had not watched Martinez’s interview and suggested the defender’s comments may have been influenced by the disappointment of the defeat. 

“Well, I haven’t seen the interview. I’ve half heard about it in the other interviews I’ve done. I think it’s a little bit about the emotions of the game as well, coming here and being disappointed not to get something from the game. Straight after a game, for me, is not the time to talk about that interview because I haven’t seen it, so I can’t really comment on that. But I think it’s important for us to move forward quickly, really. I think there’s a big game on Sunday, and it’s really important that we move forward and we stay focused on that,” he said.

“There’s disappointment within the group. I’m bitterly disappointed in certain things, and the boys are as well as a group,” he added.

Also Read: PSG Manager Luis Enrique Hopes Manchester City Are Not Stripped Of Their Titles As Sanctions Loom

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WATCH VIDEO: Lisandro Martinez Slams Manchester United Management After Atletico Madrid Defeat, Demands More Signings
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WATCH VIDEO: Lisandro Martinez Slams Manchester United Management After Atletico Madrid Defeat, Demands More Signings
WATCH VIDEO: Lisandro Martinez Slams Manchester United Management After Atletico Madrid Defeat, Demands More Signings
WATCH VIDEO: Lisandro Martinez Slams Manchester United Management After Atletico Madrid Defeat, Demands More Signings
WATCH VIDEO: Lisandro Martinez Slams Manchester United Management After Atletico Madrid Defeat, Demands More Signings
WATCH VIDEO: Lisandro Martinez Slams Manchester United Management After Atletico Madrid Defeat, Demands More Signings

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