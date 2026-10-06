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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Lovlina Borgohain Backs Delhi Police Women’s Safety Drive After Historic Asian Games 2026 Gold

WATCH VIDEO: Lovlina Borgohain Backs Delhi Police Women’s Safety Drive After Historic Asian Games 2026 Gold

Asian Games 2026 gold medalist Lovlina Borgohain joined Delhi Police’s women’s safety foot patrol in Rajouri Garden, backing women empowerment and public safety initiatives. The Indian boxing star said such campaigns boost confidence, encourage freedom of movement, and strengthen women’s security across India.

Lovlina Borgohain joined Delhi Police's campaign for women's safety. Image Credit: ANI
Lovlina Borgohain joined Delhi Police's campaign for women's safety. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 08:57 IST

Asian Games 2026 gold medalist and Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain participated in a foot patrol with female police officers in the Rajouri Garden market area on Monday as part of a women’s safety initiative by the Delhi Police.

WATCH: Lovlina Borgohain Hails Women’s Safety Campaign by Delhi Police




Speaking to ANI, Borgohain, who participated in the initiative, highlighted the importance of efforts aimed at enhancing women’s safety and creating a sense of confidence among women to move around freely.

“I think this is a major initiative by the Delhi Police, working on women’s safety and conducting patrols. It feels great to be a part of this. Bringing a medal for the country is one thing, but the results women achieved at the recent Asian Games were truly significant. It has inspired so many women. It instils a sense of confidence that we can overcome fear,” Borgohain said.

The boxer said that working towards women’s safety from multiple angles could create a positive impact in the future.

“When we work on women’s safety from every angle, not just one, it will create a positive impact for the future. Women want to move around freely and confidently, so this is a huge initiative,” she said.

Borgohain also said that female athletes have a collective responsibility to contribute towards women’s empowerment and work for the country.

“As a female athlete, I feel it is our collective responsibility to think about our country and work towards women’s empowerment,” she added.

Lovlina Borgohain Wins Gold Medal at Asian Games 2026 on Birthday

Notably, Borgohain celebrated her 29th birthday as she defeated China’s Bao Ziyi 5-0 in the women’s 75kg final to win the gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 on October 2. She defeated China’s Bao Ziyi 5-0 in the women’s 75kg final to claim India’s first-ever gold medal in the category.

Lovlina produced a composed performance in the gold-medal bout, using her counter-punching effectively against an aggressive Bao to secure a unanimous victory.

The Chinese boxer started the contest on the front foot and threw a flurry of punches in the opening round, but Lovlina remained patient and responded with effective counters. She edged the round 3-2.

Bao continued to press in the second round, but Lovlina grew in confidence and landed the cleaner punches. She took the round 4-1 to establish a 2-0 lead on the judges’ scorecards.

With the gold within reach, Lovlina maintained her strategy in the third round, allowing Bao to come forward while avoiding heavy damage and finding opportunities to counter. The Indian was awarded the round unanimously to complete a 5-0 victory and claim the Asian Games title.

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WATCH VIDEO: Lovlina Borgohain Backs Delhi Police Women’s Safety Drive After Historic Asian Games 2026 Gold
Tags: Asian Games 2026delhi policeLovlina Borgohain

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WATCH VIDEO: Lovlina Borgohain Backs Delhi Police Women’s Safety Drive After Historic Asian Games 2026 Gold
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