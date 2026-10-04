LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Manpreet Singh Shares Team India’s Epic Celebration After Asian Games Gold, LA 2028 Qualification

WATCH VIDEO: Manpreet Singh Shares Team India’s Epic Celebration After Asian Games Gold, LA 2028 Qualification

Asian Games 2026 Hockey: Manpreet Singh shared a video capturing Team India’s joyous celebrations after defeating Malaysia 5-1 to retain the men’s hockey gold medal. The triumph also secured India’s direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, giving the players another reason to celebrate a memorable night.

WATCH VIDEO: Manpreet Singh Shares Team India’s Epic Celebration After Asian Games Gold, LA 2028 Qualification

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sun 2026-10-04 13:17 IST

Asian Games 2026 Hockey: Manpreet Singh shared a glimpse of Team India’s celebrations after the men’s hockey team retained its Asian Games gold medal in Aichi-Nagoya. The victory over Malaysia not only gave India back-to-back Asian Games titles but also secured the team’s direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

India produced a commanding performance in the gold-medal match on Saturday, defeating Malaysia 5-1 to complete a successful title defence. The celebrations continued after the final whistle, with Manpreet sharing a video capturing the Indian team enjoying the landmark achievement together.

You Might Be Interested In

WATCH: Team India Celebrates After Asian Games Gold



The video posted by Manpreet features members of the Indian hockey team celebrating together after their emphatic victory. The players can be seen enjoying the moment after completing their campaign with the gold medal and an Olympic qualification spot.

For the Indian players, the win was particularly significant because the Asian Games title came with a direct ticket to the 2028 Olympics.

India Beat Malaysia 5-1 In Gold Medal Match

India started strongly in the final, with Harmanpreet Singh opening the scoring. Malaysia responded through Shello Silverius, but India regained the lead through Jugraj Singh.

Hardik Singh then converted a penalty stroke before Shilanand Lakra extended India’s advantage. Harmanpreet added another goal as India eventually secured a 5-1 victory.

The result made India the first team to successfully defend the men’s hockey Asian Games title. India had previously won gold in 1966, 1998, 2014 and 2022.

Manpreet Singh Wins Third Asian Games Gold

The triumph was another major milestone in Manpreet Singh’s career. The veteran midfielder was part of India’s gold-medal-winning teams at the 2014 and 2022 Asian Games, and the 2026 triumph gave him his third Asian Games gold medal.

Manpreet has also represented India at multiple Olympic Games and has been one of the most experienced players in the national setup.

His latest Asian Games triumph therefore carried added significance, with the gold medal also guaranteeing India’s place at the next Olympics.

India Secure Direct Qualification For Los Angeles 2028

India’s gold medal confirmed their place at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics without the need to go through the qualification tournament.

The Asian Games gold was one of the major targets for the Indian men’s hockey team, with the continental title offering the Olympic berth.

After the final whistle in Aichi-Nagoya, the Indian players could finally celebrate knowing that they had achieved both objectives, retaining their Asian Games crown and booking their ticket to Los Angeles.

Manpreet’s video offered fans a glimpse of those celebrations as the Indian team marked another memorable night in the country’s hockey history.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH VIDEO: Manpreet Singh Shares Team India’s Epic Celebration After Asian Games Gold, LA 2028 Qualification

RELATED News

‘I Don’t Think Jaddu Bhai Was Dropped’: Shubman Gill Explains Ravindra Jadeja’s Absence In IND vs WI 3rd ODI

Shai Hope’s 162* Exposes India’s Bowling Woes As West Indies Script Record Chase | IND vs WI 3rd ODI

IND vs WI: Is West Indies’ Successful Run-Chase Of 352 In New Chandigarh Highest Against India In ODIs? Here’s What Records Say

Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony: When Will the Teams Bid Farewell to Continental Games in Japan? Check Timings in IST

India vs Brazil: Hosts Lose 4-0 in Kolkata as Estevao, Pedro and Samuel Lino Score | Check IND vs BRA Highlights and Goals

LATEST NEWS

Two Men Lynched To Death As Mob Torches Pickup Van, Vandalises Another Vehicle In West Bengal: What Triggered The Violence?

WATCH VIDEO: Manpreet Singh Shares Team India’s Epic Celebration After Asian Games Gold, LA 2028 Qualification

Who Was Singeetham Srinivasa Rao? From Pushpaka Vimanam To Apoorva Sagodharargal, The Filmmaker Behind Kamal Haasan Classics Dies At 94

4 Killed In Uttar Pradesh As Army Ambulance Carrying Soldier’s Mortal Remains Rams Into Truck

What Is JWALA Micro-Missile? India Tests Two Rocket Motors, How New Weapon Could Destroy Enemy Drones Mid-Air

Diljit Dosanjh Aura India Tour 2026: Full City-Wise List, Concert Dates And Pre-Sale Details

Who Killed Mad Sandhu? Goldy Dhillon Claims Responsibility For Punjabi Influencer’s Murder, Police Probe Nihang Link

Janhvi Kapoor AI Deepfake Video: What Does The Viral ‘Chuttamalle’ Clip Show And Why Is It Trending? Jr NTR, Vijay Deverakonda React

Honeytrap Espionage: Indian Navy Sailor Lured By Woman Online To Leak Sensitive Defence Details To Pakistan, Arrested

Watch: Teacher Slaps Student Mercilessly for 16 Seconds in Front of Classmates at Jaipur Coaching Centre, Sparks Outrage

WATCH VIDEO: Manpreet Singh Shares Team India’s Epic Celebration After Asian Games Gold, LA 2028 Qualification

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH VIDEO: Manpreet Singh Shares Team India’s Epic Celebration After Asian Games Gold, LA 2028 Qualification

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH VIDEO: Manpreet Singh Shares Team India’s Epic Celebration After Asian Games Gold, LA 2028 Qualification
WATCH VIDEO: Manpreet Singh Shares Team India’s Epic Celebration After Asian Games Gold, LA 2028 Qualification
WATCH VIDEO: Manpreet Singh Shares Team India’s Epic Celebration After Asian Games Gold, LA 2028 Qualification
WATCH VIDEO: Manpreet Singh Shares Team India’s Epic Celebration After Asian Games Gold, LA 2028 Qualification
WATCH VIDEO: Manpreet Singh Shares Team India’s Epic Celebration After Asian Games Gold, LA 2028 Qualification

QUICK LINKS