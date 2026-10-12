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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Marco Jansen Takes Stunning Two-Attempt Catch To Dismiss Steve Smith In South Africa vs Australia 1st Test

WATCH VIDEO: Marco Jansen Takes Stunning Two-Attempt Catch To Dismiss Steve Smith In South Africa vs Australia 1st Test

SA vs AUS 1st Test: Marco Jansen pulled off a stunning two-attempt catch at long-on to dismiss Steve Smith during Australia's second innings in the first Test against South Africa in Durban. Simon Harmer claimed the wicket as Australia reached 169/4 after 35 overs, extending their overall lead to 275 runs on Day 4.

WATCH VIDEO: Marco Jansen Takes Stunning Two-Attempt Catch To Dismiss Steve Smith In South Africa vs Australia 1st Test

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 15:25 IST

SA vs AUS 1st Test: South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen held on to a difficult catch at long-on on his second attempt to dismiss Steve Smith during Australia’s second innings in the first Test at Kingsmead, Durban. Simon Harmer claimed the crucial wicket in the 24th over as South Africa broke a partnership that had crossed 50 runs.

Australia were 169/4 after 35 overs at the time of writing, leading South Africa by 275 runs on Day 4. Matt Renshaw was unbeaten on 27, while Alex Carey was batting on five as the visitors continued to build their advantage.

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WATCH VIDEO: Marco Jansen’s Catch To Dismiss Steve Smith



The dismissal came off the bowling of Simon Harmer in the 23.5 over. Smith stepped down the track and attempted to loft the ball towards long-on, but failed to get enough elevation to clear Jansen.

Positioned near the boundary, Jansen moved to his right and attempted to take the ball above his head. The ball initially slipped from his hands, but the tall South African recovered quickly and secured it on his second attempt.

Smith departed for 27 off 41 balls, including three fours and a six. Harmer provided South Africa with a much-needed breakthrough, ending a partnership that had added more than 50 runs and threatened to take the game further away from the hosts.

Australia Build Lead Despite Steve Smith’s Dismissal

Australia began their second innings with a substantial first-innings advantage after scoring 390, while South Africa were dismissed for 284. The visitors therefore entered their second innings with a lead of 106 runs.

Nic Maddinson scored 48 off 38 balls, while Smith contributed 27. Marnus Labuschagne made 37 before falling to Keshav Maharaj at 157/4.

At the time of writing, Renshaw and Carey were at the crease, with Australia at 169/4 after 35 overs and holding an overall lead of 275 runs. The match situation could change as play continues on Day 4.

Jansen’s sharp recovery to complete Smith’s catch gave South Africa an important wicket, but Australia remained in a commanding position in the opening Test of the 2026 tour.

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WATCH VIDEO: Marco Jansen Takes Stunning Two-Attempt Catch To Dismiss Steve Smith In South Africa vs Australia 1st Test
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WATCH VIDEO: Marco Jansen Takes Stunning Two-Attempt Catch To Dismiss Steve Smith In South Africa vs Australia 1st Test
WATCH VIDEO: Marco Jansen Takes Stunning Two-Attempt Catch To Dismiss Steve Smith In South Africa vs Australia 1st Test
WATCH VIDEO: Marco Jansen Takes Stunning Two-Attempt Catch To Dismiss Steve Smith In South Africa vs Australia 1st Test
WATCH VIDEO: Marco Jansen Takes Stunning Two-Attempt Catch To Dismiss Steve Smith In South Africa vs Australia 1st Test
WATCH VIDEO: Marco Jansen Takes Stunning Two-Attempt Catch To Dismiss Steve Smith In South Africa vs Australia 1st Test

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