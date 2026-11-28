Yashasvi Jaiswal Wicket In 2nd Test NZ: New Zealand pacer Matt Henry produced a brilliant delivery to dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck on Day 2 of the second Test between India and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The right-arm pacer breached the Indian opener’s defence with a beautiful delivery that crashed into the off-stump, giving the hosts an excellent start to India’s first innings.

India began their first innings after New Zealand were bowled out for 356 in 116.3 overs. However, the visitors suffered an early setback when Henry dismissed Jaiswal in the opening over, leaving India at 0/1 after just six deliveries.

Matt Henry’s Beauty Leaves Yashasvi Jaiswal Bamboozled

The dismissal came on the final delivery of the opening over when Henry bowled a 131.2 kmph delivery on a good length. After bowling five consecutive deliveries outside the off-stump, the New Zealand pacer attacked the stumps and produced a perfect delivery to get rid of Jaiswal.

The ball angled into the left-hander, who attempted to defend it from the crease. However, Jaiswal played down the wrong line and got squared up as the delivery beat his outside edge before crashing into the off-stump.

A BEAUTY FROM HENRY! 🤌 Beaten all ends up! Matt Henry gets one through Yashasvi Jaiswal’s defence. 😑 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 2, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/ZMVn6zRT1y — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 28, 2026







Henry immediately celebrated the breakthrough with a fist pump as Jaiswal walked back to the pavilion without scoring. Interestingly, despite taking an off-stump guard, the Indian opener ended up losing his off-stump to a brilliant delivery.

Jaiswal managed just 0 off six deliveries, while Henry registered his first wicket of the Indian innings.

India Suffer Batting Collapse

Jaiswal’s early dismissal set the tone for a difficult innings for India, who struggled against New Zealand’s disciplined pace attack throughout the day.

Devdutt Padikkal scored 21 off 20 balls before Kyle Jamieson dismissed him. The tall New Zealand pacer then removed Shubman Gill for 17 and Rishabh Pant for 23 to put India under further pressure.

Jacob Duffy also claimed two important wickets, dismissing KL Rahul for 25 and Padikkal’s earlier wicket, while Nathan Smith sent Washington Sundar back for 10 in the final over of the day.

India ended Day 2 at 116/6 after 46 overs, trailing New Zealand by 240 runs. Dhruv Jurel remained unbeaten on seven off 45 deliveries.

New Zealand will look to dismiss India’s remaining four batters early on Day 3 and secure a significant first-innings lead in the Christchurch Test.