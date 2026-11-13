WATCH VIDEO: Matt Henry’s Triple-Wicket Maiden Stuns India, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And Shreyas Iyer Fall For Ducks | IND vs NZ 4th ODI

Matt Henry Triple Wicket Maiden Video: New Zealand pacer Matt Henry produced a sensational opening over in India’s run chase during the fourth ODI at Bay Oval, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer for ducks. Henry bowled a triple-wicket maiden, leaving India reeling at 0/3 and putting the visitors under immense pressure while chasing 334 runs.

New Zealand had earlier posted 333 runs in their allotted 50 overs, with Will Young smashing a brilliant 125 off 108 deliveries. However, India’s chase got off to a disastrous start as Henry ripped through the top order with a remarkable display of swing and seam movement. The experienced pacer removed three of India’s biggest batting names in the very first over, leaving the visitors stunned.

Matt Henry First Over Replay Vs India #NzvsInd #matthenrt https://t.co/sq79G9PVUj — yogendracrick (@Yogendra_crick) November 13, 2026







Matt Henry Dismisses Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And Shreyas Iyer In First Over

Matt Henry made an immediate impact after New Zealand took the field to defend their total. Rohit Sharma became his first victim on the opening delivery of the Indian innings, edging a short-of-good-length delivery to Finn Allen at first slip. Rohit departed for a golden duck after facing just one ball.

MATT HENRY DESTROYS INDIA IN HIS FIRST OVER! 🤯 #INDvsNZ #Rohitsharma #Ai_UpperCkt_Stock https://t.co/En6TATktFH — Daksh Ahuja (@Dakshrj02) November 13, 2026







Virat Kohli walked in at No. 3 but could not survive Henry’s brilliant spell either. After beating Kohli’s outside edge with an away-moving delivery, Henry produced a sharp incoming delivery on the fifth ball. The ball kept slightly low and crashed into Kohli’s stumps as the former India captain was dismissed for a four-ball duck.

UNBELIEVABLE, MATT HENRY! 🤯🔥 #MattHenry #INDvsNZ #ViratKohli https://t.co/R2LwlFnikf — Chotu Bhaiya (हिंदुओं की आवाज़) (@ImShiva245) November 13, 2026







The nightmare continued for India when captain Shreyas Iyer became Henry’s third victim on the final delivery of the over. Iyer was trapped leg-before-wicket after missing an incoming delivery. New Zealand reviewed the on-field not-out decision, and ball-tracking showed three reds, confirming the dismissal.

MATT HENRY STRIKES AGAIN! THIRD WICKET FOR HIM! CAPTAIN SHREYAS IYER GONE! UNBELIEVABLE BOWLING! 🥶🔥 #NZvIND #TeamIndia #NZvIND #MattHenry https://t.co/GqPukTQFPz — sandeep garg (@Steveharrirsut) November 13, 2026







Henry completed a remarkable triple-wicket maiden, reducing India to 0/3 after just six deliveries.

Kyle Jamieson Removes Ruturaj Gaikwad As India Slip To 9/4

India’s troubles continued even after Henry’s extraordinary opening over. Kyle Jamieson dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad for five off 13 deliveries in the sixth over. The Indian batter edged a delivery outside off to Michael Bracewell at second slip, leaving the visitors struggling at 9/4.

India also received a reprieve when Nick Kelly dropped Axar Patel at backward point. The all-rounder was batting on zero at the time, but New Zealand failed to capitalise on the opportunity.

IND vs NZ 4th ODI: India Struggle At 31/4

At the time of writing, India were struggling at 31/4 after 13 overs, needing another 303 runs to win. Ishan Kishan was batting on 17, while Axar Patel was unbeaten on eight.

Henry had finished his opening spell with outstanding figures of 3/16 in six overs, including two maidens. Jamieson had also picked up one wicket, conceding 12 runs in six overs.

Interestingly, this was only the second time Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had both registered ducks in the same ODI. The previous instance came against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in 2010.