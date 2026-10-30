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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Mayank Yadav’s 149 Kmph Thunderbolts Rattle New Zealand As India Pacer Claims Three Wickets | IND vs NZ

WATCH VIDEO: Mayank Yadav’s 149 Kmph Thunderbolts Rattle New Zealand As India Pacer Claims Three Wickets | IND vs NZ

Mayank Yadav Bowling Highlights: Mayank Yadav delivered a fiery spell against New Zealand in the fourth T20I, picking up three crucial wickets with his express pace. The Indian speedster dismissed Tim Seifert, Daryl Mitchell and Bevon Jacobs, but a breathtaking century from Glenn Phillips powered the hosts to a massive first-innings total.

WATCH VIDEO: Mayank Yadav’s 149 Kmph Thunderbolts Rattle New Zealand As India Pacer Claims Three Wickets | IND vs NZ

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Fri 2026-10-30 15:13 IST

Mayank Yadav Bowling Highlights: India pacer Mayank Yadav made an impact with the ball in the fourth T20I against New Zealand, claiming three wickets at Eden Park in Auckland. The speedster dismissed Tim Seifert, Daryl Mitchell and Bevon Jacobs, finishing with figures of 3/48 as New Zealand piled up a massive total of 259/7 in 20 overs.

Mayank provided India with an early breakthrough in the opening over before returning to remove Mitchell and Jacobs at crucial stages. He consistently clocked speeds above 140 kmph, with his fastest recorded delivery in the innings reaching 149 kmph. Despite his three-wicket haul, New Zealand’s batters launched an aggressive assault to post a formidable total.

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Mayank Yadav Strikes In First Over, Removes Tim Seifert

Mayank began India’s bowling innings with an important wicket in the first over. Bowling at 138 kmph, he delivered a short and wide ball outside off stump, which Tim Seifert attempted to upper-cut. The batter got a toe-end connection, and Prince Yadav completed a comfortable catch at third man.

Seifert departed for just three off five deliveries, giving India an early breakthrough after New Zealand elected to bat following the toss.



Daryl Mitchell Falls After Mayank Yadav’s 143 Kmph Delivery

Mayank’s second wicket came in the third over, when he dismissed Daryl Mitchell for 24 off just nine balls. The New Zealand batter had started aggressively, hitting two sixes and two fours against the Indian pacer.

However, Mayank responded with a 143 kmph delivery that struck Mitchell on the back boot as he attempted to drive across the line. Mitchell reviewed the on-field decision, but ball-tracking showed the delivery would have hit the off and middle stumps.

The dismissal ended Mitchell’s explosive cameo and gave Mayank his second wicket of the innings.



Bevon Jacobs Becomes Mayank Yadav’s Third Victim

Mayank completed his three-wicket haul in the 11th over by dismissing Bevon Jacobs. The pacer bowled a short delivery at 142 kmph, which hurried Jacobs as he attempted a pull shot. The batter could only manage a top edge, and Arshdeep Singh took a straightforward catch at midwicket.

Jacobs departed for seven off seven balls, leaving New Zealand at 112/4 after 10.4 overs.



Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell Power New Zealand To 259/7

Despite Mayank’s early breakthroughs, New Zealand recovered through a spectacular batting display from Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell. Phillips smashed 107 off 49 deliveries, including six fours and 10 sixes, while Bracewell contributed 65 off just 25 balls with four fours and six sixes.

Mayank finished with figures of 3/48 from four overs, conceding at an economy rate of 12.00. He also bowled 11 dot balls and registered one no-ball. His final over was particularly expensive, as Bracewell struck three sixes during the 20-run over.

New Zealand eventually finished at 259/7, setting India a challenging target in the fourth T20I at Eden Park.

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WATCH VIDEO: Mayank Yadav’s 149 Kmph Thunderbolts Rattle New Zealand As India Pacer Claims Three Wickets | IND vs NZ
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WATCH VIDEO: Mayank Yadav’s 149 Kmph Thunderbolts Rattle New Zealand As India Pacer Claims Three Wickets | IND vs NZ
WATCH VIDEO: Mayank Yadav’s 149 Kmph Thunderbolts Rattle New Zealand As India Pacer Claims Three Wickets | IND vs NZ
WATCH VIDEO: Mayank Yadav’s 149 Kmph Thunderbolts Rattle New Zealand As India Pacer Claims Three Wickets | IND vs NZ
WATCH VIDEO: Mayank Yadav’s 149 Kmph Thunderbolts Rattle New Zealand As India Pacer Claims Three Wickets | IND vs NZ
WATCH VIDEO: Mayank Yadav’s 149 Kmph Thunderbolts Rattle New Zealand As India Pacer Claims Three Wickets | IND vs NZ

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