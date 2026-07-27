Watch Video: Mirabai Chanu in Tears During National Anthem After Clinching CWG 2026 Gold Medal: Indian weightlifting star Mirabai Chanu was overcome with emotion after winning the women’s 48kg gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Sunday (July 26). Moments after securing India’s first gold medal of the Games, Mirabai stood proudly on the podium as the Indian national anthem played and could not hold back her tears, creating one of the most touching moments of the tournament.

The 31-year-old weightlifter from Manipur delivered another dominant performance to capture her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal. Mirabai finished with a combined lift of 190kg, including 85kg in the snatch and 105kg in the clean and jerk, while also setting new Commonwealth Games records in the snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift.

Goosebumps. Every Single Time. 🥹 As the Tricolour rises, the Indian National Anthem echoes through Glasgow for Mirabai Chanu’s historic gold.🥇 Watch the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026 LIVE NOW exclusively on Sony Sports Network TV channels and Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork… pic.twitter.com/PzA7AX8h3k — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 26, 2026

Mirabai Chanu Becomes Emotional During National Anthem

As the Indian tricolour was raised above the podium following her victory, Mirabai Chanu became visibly emotional while singing the national anthem. The weightlifting champion struggled to control her tears as the anthem echoed through the venue, with the heartfelt moment quickly going viral across social media.

Speaking after her victory, Mirabai explained that hearing the national anthem while watching the Indian flag fly high always fills her with pride and emotion.

“Seeing the flag and hearing our National Anthem just makes tears flow naturally. They were tears of joy because I had won the first gold medal for India in these Commonwealth Games. I want to thank all the people of India for praying so earnestly for me; those were tears of happiness,” Mirabai said after the event.

How Mirabai Chanu Won Her Third Commonwealth Games Gold

Mirabai Chanu once again showcased why she remains one of the world’s finest weightlifters. Despite missing her opening attempts in both the snatch and clean and jerk, she recovered brilliantly to register lifts of 85kg and 105kg respectively, finishing with a winning total of 190kg.

Her winning effort left Nigeria’s Ruth Asuquo Nyong, who claimed silver with a total of 168kg, a massive 22kg behind. Having already secured the gold medal and broken multiple Games records, Mirabai elected to skip her final clean and jerk attempt with bigger international competitions, including the Asian Games, still to come.

The victory also gave India its first gold medal of the Commonwealth Games 2026 and further cemented Mirabai Chanu’s legacy as one of the country’s greatest weightlifters, having now won three successive Commonwealth Games gold medals.