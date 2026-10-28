WATCH VIDEO: Mitchell Starc’s Deadly Spell Leaves South Africa Reeling, Claims 6/72 | SA vs AUS 3rd Test

Mitchell Starc 6 Wickets vs South Africa: Mitchell Starc produced a sensational bowling performance to claim six wickets as South Africa were bowled out for 329 on Day 1 of the third Test against Australia at Newlands, Cape Town, on Tuesday. The Australian pacer finished with figures of 6/72 in 16.3 overs, striking repeatedly with pace, swing and a devastating second-new-ball burst.

Australia, who won the toss and elected to bowl, fought back after South Africa built promising partnerships through the opening two sessions. Starc eventually turned the contest around, taking crucial wickets in the middle order before dismantling the tail to help Australia end the innings.

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Mitchell Starc’s Six-Wicket Haul

Starc’s best spell came late on Day 1 when he returned with the second new ball and ripped through South Africa’s lower order. After Ryan Rickelton and Marco Jansen had threatened to strengthen the hosts’ position, the left-arm quick delivered a stunning sequence of wickets.

Rickelton, who scored 42 off 83 balls, was trapped leg-before-wicket in the 81st over after Starc generated sharp late movement. The dismissal broke a partnership that had helped South Africa recover after earlier setbacks.

Starc then produced a superb yorker to bowl Jansen for 52 off 71 deliveries. The delivery swung in late and crashed into the off stump, ending the all-rounder’s resistance and giving Australia another major breakthrough.

The Australian pacer continued his assault in the 83rd over. Gerald Coetzee was bowled for a golden duck as Starc completed his five-wicket haul, with the ball swinging sharply into the stumps. Two deliveries later, Kagiso Rabada was trapped leg-before-wicket for a duck, completing Starc’s sixth dismissal of the innings.

The spell highlighted Starc’s ability to exploit the second new ball, combining high pace with late movement to dismantle the tail.

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South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test: How Starc Dismissed Six Batters

Starc’s six victims were David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee and Kagiso Rabada.

Bedingham made 50 before top-edging a pull shot, with Josh Hazlewood completing an excellent catch near the boundary. Mulder fell for a duck two deliveries later, edging a short ball through to wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Earlier, Starc had consistently tested South Africa’s batters with deliveries reaching speeds above 145 km/h. Although Aiden Markram scored 78 and Marques Ackerman made 95, Australia’s bowlers kept searching for breakthroughs.

South Africa Bowled Out For 329

South Africa finished their first innings at 329 in 82.3 overs. Ackerman top-scored with 95, while Markram contributed 78 and Jansen added 52. Bedingham’s half-century also helped the hosts build a competitive total.

Starc returned figures of 6/72, while Nathan Lyon claimed two wickets. Josh Hazlewood and Cooper Connolly picked up one wicket each.

With six wickets to his name, Starc gave Australia significant momentum heading into the remainder of the third Test. His late burst ensured South Africa could not convert their promising start into an even bigger first-innings total.