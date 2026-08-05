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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Mohamed Salah Mobbed by Thousands of Fans at Airport Before Expected Trabzonspor Move

WATCH VIDEO: Mohamed Salah Mobbed by Thousands of Fans at Airport Before Expected Trabzonspor Move

Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah received a rousing welcome from thousands of Trabzonspor supporters as he arrived in Türkiye on Wednesday, August 5, with the Turkish Super Lig club confirming that transfer negotiations are underway. Videos of Salah being mobbed by fans at the airport have gone viral on social media, with supporters chanting his name and creating a carnival-like atmosphere ahead of his expected move.

WATCH VIDEO: Mohamed Salah Mobbed by Thousands of Fans at Airport Before Expected Trabzonspor Move
WATCH VIDEO: Mohamed Salah Mobbed by Thousands of Fans at Airport Before Expected Trabzonspor Move

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-08-05 17:46 IST

Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah received a rousing welcome from thousands of Trabzonspor supporters as he arrived in Türkiye on Wednesday, August 5, with the Turkish Super Lig club confirming that transfer negotiations are underway. Videos of Salah being mobbed by fans at the airport have gone viral on social media, with supporters chanting his name and creating a carnival-like atmosphere ahead of his expected move. Trabzonspor also released a video of the 34-year-old aboard a plane wearing the club’s iconic claret-and-blue jersey with the number 61, telling fans: “Trabzon, are you ready? I can hear you. See you very soon.”

Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool Legacy

Salah left Liverpool at the end of the 2025-26 season after an unforgettable nine-year spell at Anfield. During his time with the Reds, the Egyptian forward scored 257 goals and registered 120 assists in 442 appearances, finishing as Liverpool’s third-highest scorer in all competitions behind Ian Rush and Roger Hunt. He also departed as the club’s all-time leading Premier League goalscorer and assist provider.

The 34-year-old won eight major trophies with Liverpool, including two Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and two EFL Cups. Individually, he claimed four Premier League Golden Boots, three PFA Players’ Player of the Year awards and three Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year honours.

Why Is Mohamed Salah Wearing Number 61?

Trabzonspor unveiled Salah wearing the number 61 jersey during his journey to Türkiye. The number carries special significance as it represents Trabzon’s vehicle registration code and has become an iconic symbol of the Black Sea city and its football club. By wearing the shirt, Salah acknowledged the club’s identity and its passionate fan base even before completing the transfer.

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WATCH VIDEO: Mohamed Salah Mobbed by Thousands of Fans at Airport Before Expected Trabzonspor Move
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WATCH VIDEO: Mohamed Salah Mobbed by Thousands of Fans at Airport Before Expected Trabzonspor Move

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WATCH VIDEO: Mohamed Salah Mobbed by Thousands of Fans at Airport Before Expected Trabzonspor Move
WATCH VIDEO: Mohamed Salah Mobbed by Thousands of Fans at Airport Before Expected Trabzonspor Move
WATCH VIDEO: Mohamed Salah Mobbed by Thousands of Fans at Airport Before Expected Trabzonspor Move
WATCH VIDEO: Mohamed Salah Mobbed by Thousands of Fans at Airport Before Expected Trabzonspor Move

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