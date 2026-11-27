Mohammed Siraj Emotional Video: Mohammed Siraj’s reaction after being left out of India’s playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch has caught everyone’s attention. The Indian pacer was spotted covering his eyes with his sunglasses during the opening day’s broadcast, prompting former India cricketers Ajinkya Rahane and Murali Kartik to discuss his emotional response live on television.

Siraj, who has been one of India’s most consistent fast bowlers in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, was not included in the playing XI for the Christchurch Test at Hagley Oval. His omission came as India made changes to their pace attack, with young Punjab fast bowler Gurnoor Brar receiving his maiden Test cap.

The visuals of Siraj during the live broadcast quickly became a talking point, particularly after Rahane and Kartik shared their observations about the fast bowler’s reaction.

No Siraj in the XI again! 👀 Our #ExtraaaInnings panel isn’t mincing words about his omission. Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 2nd Test, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/MGpL4RReX6 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 26, 2026







Ajinkya Rahane, Murali Kartik React To Mohammed Siraj’s Emotional Reaction

During the live broadcast, cameras captured Siraj sitting in the dressing-room area with his sunglasses covering his eyes. The visuals prompted an immediate reaction from Rahane, who wondered whether the fast bowler was struggling to hold back his emotions.

“These visuals, is he crying?” Rahane asked.

Kartik also felt that Siraj appeared disappointed by the decision to leave him out of the playing XI. The former India spinner explained that some cricketers find it particularly difficult to watch their teammates take the field when they are eager to contribute themselves.

“I don’t know, brother. He certainly looks quite emotional to me, because he is an emotional person,” Kartik said.

He further explained how being dropped can affect players who are always willing to push themselves despite physical discomfort.

“Obviously, it hurts. Look, we have always played alongside all kinds of players; some are okay with it; there are some people who are fine when you drop them. And then there are some people who just want to play; it doesn’t matter to them if they have pain in their leg, pain in their head, pain in their body, or shivering, they’ll give everything they’ve got. They put their life on the line. He seems like that kind of bowler,” he added.

Murali Kartik Questions India’s Decision To Drop Mohammed Siraj

Kartik also expressed surprise at Siraj’s exclusion, particularly considering his contribution to India’s bowling attack in the current WTC cycle.

“With the numbers you’ve seen so far, I am surprised, for what reason? Either don’t keep him in the team at all then!” Kartik remarked.

Siraj has claimed 43 wickets in 11 matches during the ongoing WTC cycle, making him India’s leading wicket-taker in the competition.

Meanwhile, India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand at Hagley Oval. Gurnoor Brar replaced Prasidh Krishna in the playing XI, making his international Test debut and becoming India’s 321st Test cap.

The decision meant Siraj had to watch the Christchurch Test from the sidelines despite his impressive record in the ongoing championship cycle.