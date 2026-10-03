WATCH VIDEO: Mohammed Siraj Sends John Campbell’s Stumps Cartwheeling, Celebrates With Cristiano Ronaldo-Style ‘Siuuu’ | IND vs WI 3rd ODI

IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Mohammed Siraj made an immediate impact on his return to India’s playing XI, dismissing John Campbell with a fiery delivery at New Chandigarh. The pacer sent the West Indies opener’s stumps cartwheeling before breaking into his trademark Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired celebration, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

Siraj finally got his opportunity in the third ODI after warming the bench during the first two matches of the series. The Indian fast bowler wasted little time making his presence felt, striking in his second over to provide India with an early breakthrough while defending 352.







Mohammed Siraj Castles John Campbell, Sends Stumps Flying

Siraj produced a superb delivery to end Campbell’s stay at the crease in the fifth over of the West Indies innings.

Bowling at 139.4 kmph, Siraj pitched the ball fuller than a length and got it to nip back into the right-handed batter. Campbell attempted to swing across the line but was beaten on the inside edge. The ball brushed his pad before crashing into the off-stump, sending the stumps cartwheeling and leaving the opener stunned.

Campbell departed for 10 off seven deliveries, having struck two boundaries. The dismissal was particularly significant as the opener had received an earlier reprieve but failed to capitalise on it.







Siraj’s Cristiano Ronaldo-Style Celebration Steals Spotlight

The moment the stumps went flying, Siraj let out a huge roar before breaking into his familiar celebration. The Indian pacer raised his arms and performed his signature Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired ‘Siuuu’, a celebration that has become a recognisable part of his wicket-taking routine.

The New Chandigarh crowd responded with loud cheers as Siraj soaked in the moment. His animated reaction added to the excitement of the early breakthrough, making his return to the playing XI all the more memorable.

For Siraj, it was a perfect way to announce his arrival in the series after sitting out the opening two matches.

At the time of writing, Siraj had registered figures of 1/32 in five overs, maintaining an economy rate of 6.40. He had bowled 13 dot balls without conceding a wide or a no-ball.

His early breakthrough put India in a strong position during the powerplay as the hosts looked to defend their imposing total.

India Defend 351 Against West Indies

India posted 351/7 in 50 overs, powered by KL Rahul’s unbeaten 129 off 87 balls. The wicketkeeper-batter struck 10 fours and six sixes to register his ninth ODI century and highest score in the format.

Rohit Sharma contributed 92 off 85 deliveries, while Ruturaj Gaikwad added 57. Naman Dhir’s quick 30 and Anshul Kamboj’s 17 off nine balls further strengthened India’s total.

With 352 required for victory, West Indies faced a challenging chase. Siraj’s early strike provided India with the ideal start as they looked to close out the series with a win in the final ODI.