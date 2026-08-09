LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Mohammed Siraj’s Hat-trick Of Sixes Seals Warm-Up Win For India Over Sri Lanka Cricket XI

WATCH VIDEO: Mohammed Siraj’s Hat-trick Of Sixes Seals Warm-Up Win For India Over Sri Lanka Cricket XI

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj turned it on with the bat, hitting three consecutive sixes to seal the win for the tourists in the three-day practice match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI at the Nondescripts Club Ground in Colombo.

WATCH VIDEO: Mohammed Siraj's Hat-trick Of Sixes Seals Warm-Up Win For India Over Sri Lanka Cricket XI. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
WATCH VIDEO: Mohammed Siraj's Hat-trick Of Sixes Seals Warm-Up Win For India Over Sri Lanka Cricket XI. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-08-09 21:09 IST

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-up Match: Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj turned it on with the bat, hitting three consecutive sixes to seal the win for the tourists in the three-day practice match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI at the Nondescripts Club Ground in Colombo. The right-arm pacer helped Shubman Gill and co. pull off a heist victory as India walk into the crucial two-Test series with considerable optimism.

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-up Match: Who did Mohammed Siraj hit three sixes against?

Siraj, known for slogging it out of the park from the outset, was left with a precise job as it all came down to 16 runs off the 45th or the final over of the warm-up match. With Keshara Nuwantha bowling that over, the Hyderabad-born cricketer slammed the first couple of deliveries down the ground, followed by the third over mid-wicket to hunt down the target. Team India batted the final three deliveries too as Siraj walked off unbeaten 32 off 15 deliveries while keeping a staggering strike rate of 213.33.

You Might Be Interested In



India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI, Warm-up Match: India receive timely boost ahead of the series-opener

Meanwhile, the tourists received a timely boost in the form of Shubman Gill, who walked out to bat in India’s second innings after spending two and a half days on the bench. The Punjab-born cricketer was sidelined for the first two days of play as a precautionary measure following the head injury sustained while batting in the nets. Hence, KL Rahul took over as skipper.

But Gill kept practising on the backdrop of the match and came out to bat with Yashasvi Jaiswal in the fourth innings. The Indian skipper played some sumptuous shots, hitting seven boundaries on his way to 54-ball 44. The youngster’s opening stand of 100 with Jaiswal, who retired out on 61 off 46 deliveries, set the tone for India’s win. With the batting line-up bereft of the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, the 26-year-old’s presence remains non-negotiable.

India must beat Sri Lanka 2-0 to keep their chances of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final alive. With B Sai Sudharsan becoming the latest victim of India’s rising injury list, Sarfaraz Khan has been roped in as the replacement. The right-handed batter hasn’t played a Test since late 2024 but has the opportunity of getting a game in the middle-order in Sri Lanka.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH VIDEO: Mohammed Siraj’s Hat-trick Of Sixes Seals Warm-Up Win For India Over Sri Lanka Cricket XI
Tags: IND Vs SLMohammed SirajSri Lanka Cricket XIteam india

RELATED News

Is Kuldeep Yadav Injured? Absence In IND vs SL XI 2nd Innings Sparks Fresh Concern, Big Update On Star India Spinner Ahead Of Test Series

Cristiano Ronaldo Wedding: Georgina Rodriguez’s Latest Instagram Post Sparks Fresh Marriage Rumours | SEE PICS

Shubman Gill Wants Tri-Series Return, ECB Chief Richard Gould Backs ODI Revival

Jose Mourinho Unhappy With Mid-Fielder’s Physical Fitness Ahead Of La Liga 2026/27? Real Madrid Manager Addresses Concerns

Lamine Yamal’s Girlfriend Ines García Reveals Health Struggle: What Does She Have?

LATEST NEWS

“Girls Enjoy Rape” Remark Lands Kerala Right-Wing Commentator TG Mohandas In Trouble, Detained

Why Is Ravi Kishan Going Viral? Actor Reacts To ‘Lord Ravi’, ‘God Ravi’ Memes Taking Over Social Media

Dadar to Ghatkopar: 4 New Bridges With Rs 1,179 Crore Coming Up In Mumbai To Ease Traffic Congestion

Who Is The Highest-Paid Actor In Batwara 1947? Sunny Deol’s Reported Fee Leaves Preity Zinta Behind

WATCH VIDEO: Mohammed Siraj’s Hat-trick Of Sixes Seals Warm-Up Win For India Over Sri Lanka Cricket XI

Jharkhand Protest: Hemant Soren Considers Scrapping Of 3 JPSC Exams, But Students Continue Protests Over CBI Probe

Lamine Yamal’s Girlfriend Ines García Reveals Health Struggle: What Does She Have?

Is Carlos Alcaraz Dating Russian Supermodel Irina Shayk? Check Truth Behind Viral Image

Is Mrunal Thakur Dating Yashasvi Jaiswal? Actress Reacts To Viral Cafe Video

IND vs SL: Sai Sudharsan Ruled Out Of Test Series, Sarfaraz Khan Named Replacement

WATCH VIDEO: Mohammed Siraj’s Hat-trick Of Sixes Seals Warm-Up Win For India Over Sri Lanka Cricket XI

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH VIDEO: Mohammed Siraj’s Hat-trick Of Sixes Seals Warm-Up Win For India Over Sri Lanka Cricket XI

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH VIDEO: Mohammed Siraj’s Hat-trick Of Sixes Seals Warm-Up Win For India Over Sri Lanka Cricket XI
WATCH VIDEO: Mohammed Siraj’s Hat-trick Of Sixes Seals Warm-Up Win For India Over Sri Lanka Cricket XI
WATCH VIDEO: Mohammed Siraj’s Hat-trick Of Sixes Seals Warm-Up Win For India Over Sri Lanka Cricket XI
WATCH VIDEO: Mohammed Siraj’s Hat-trick Of Sixes Seals Warm-Up Win For India Over Sri Lanka Cricket XI

QUICK LINKS