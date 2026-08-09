WATCH VIDEO: Mohammed Siraj’s Hat-trick Of Sixes Seals Warm-Up Win For India Over Sri Lanka Cricket XI

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-up Match: Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj turned it on with the bat, hitting three consecutive sixes to seal the win for the tourists in the three-day practice match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI at the Nondescripts Club Ground in Colombo. The right-arm pacer helped Shubman Gill and co. pull off a heist victory as India walk into the crucial two-Test series with considerable optimism.

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-up Match: Who did Mohammed Siraj hit three sixes against?

Siraj, known for slogging it out of the park from the outset, was left with a precise job as it all came down to 16 runs off the 45th or the final over of the warm-up match. With Keshara Nuwantha bowling that over, the Hyderabad-born cricketer slammed the first couple of deliveries down the ground, followed by the third over mid-wicket to hunt down the target. Team India batted the final three deliveries too as Siraj walked off unbeaten 32 off 15 deliveries while keeping a staggering strike rate of 213.33.

DSP GOES 6️⃣ 6️⃣ 6️⃣! 🔥 Mohammed Siraj signs off the warm-up game with three sixes on the trot! 💥 #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #BeautifulGameofTestCricket pic.twitter.com/poApnwLVwu — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 9, 2026







India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI, Warm-up Match: India receive timely boost ahead of the series-opener

Meanwhile, the tourists received a timely boost in the form of Shubman Gill, who walked out to bat in India’s second innings after spending two and a half days on the bench. The Punjab-born cricketer was sidelined for the first two days of play as a precautionary measure following the head injury sustained while batting in the nets. Hence, KL Rahul took over as skipper.

But Gill kept practising on the backdrop of the match and came out to bat with Yashasvi Jaiswal in the fourth innings. The Indian skipper played some sumptuous shots, hitting seven boundaries on his way to 54-ball 44. The youngster’s opening stand of 100 with Jaiswal, who retired out on 61 off 46 deliveries, set the tone for India’s win. With the batting line-up bereft of the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, the 26-year-old’s presence remains non-negotiable.

India must beat Sri Lanka 2-0 to keep their chances of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final alive. With B Sai Sudharsan becoming the latest victim of India’s rising injury list, Sarfaraz Khan has been roped in as the replacement. The right-handed batter hasn’t played a Test since late 2024 but has the opportunity of getting a game in the middle-order in Sri Lanka.