WATCH VIDEO: Monkey Gate Crashes Domestic Women’s Match, Leaves Karnataka Fielder Uma Kashvi Rattled, Here’s How X Reacted

An unexpected visitor briefly disrupted the Women’s U19 T20 Trophy quarter-final between Karnataka and Vidarbha in Nagpur on Thursday (Oct 22), when a monkey ran onto the field and startled Karnataka fielder Uma Kashvi. The 15-year-old was fielding near the boundary when the animal suddenly approached her, forcing her to move out of its path. Although the incident left Kashvi momentarily shaken, she recovered quickly and went on to deliver a match-winning bowling performance as Karnataka registered a six-run victory to advance to the semi-finals. Watch the video of the unusual incident and find out how cricket fans reacted on X.

WATCH VIDEO: Monkey Runs Onto Field During Karnataka vs Vidarbha Women’s U19 T20 Trophy Match

The unusual incident took place during the quarter-final between Karnataka and Vidarbha in Nagpur on Thursday (Oct 22). Kashvi was positioned near the boundary when she noticed a monkey running towards her. As she attempted to get out of its way, she lost her balance and fell onto the grass while the animal continued past her.

The unexpected appearance caused a brief interruption and added an unusual moment to the knockout fixture. Kashvi was able to get back on her feet, and the match subsequently resumed, with both teams returning their attention to the contest. Karnataka eventually held on for a narrow six-run win to secure a place in the semi-finals.

Karnataka Beat Vidarbha by Six Runs to Reach Semi-Finals

Karnataka emerged victorious by six runs in a closely contested Women’s U19 T20 Trophy quarter-final. The team held its nerve during the decisive stages to prevent Vidarbha from completing the chase and booked a place in the last four.

Kashvi’s three-wicket haul was a significant contribution to the victory, with her bowling performance helping Karnataka maintain the pressure on their opponents. The result allowed the team to move forward in the tournament after a match that featured both an unexpected interruption and a tense finish.

How Did X React to the Monkey Incident During the Women’s U19 Match?

The monkey’s appearance and Kashvi’s startled reaction made the incident an unusual talking point among cricket followers. The episode also drew attention to the unpredictable moments that can occur during domestic cricket matches, particularly when animals enter the playing area unexpectedly.

Kashvi’s recovery and subsequent three-wicket performance added another layer to the story, as the young cricketer helped Karnataka progress to the semi-finals despite the brief scare. Fans can follow X for video clips, further discussion and reactions to the incident. Specific individual posts and reaction counts have not been independently verified.