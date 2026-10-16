WATCH VIDEO: Morne Morkel Breaks Silence on Arshdeep Singh Availability in Bengaluru, ‘No One is Ruled Out’ | IND vs WI 5th T20I

IND vs WI 5th T20I: India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel has provided an update on Arshdeep Singh’s availability ahead of the fifth and final T20I against West Indies in Bengaluru on Saturday (Oct 17). The left-arm pacer suffered a shoulder injury during the fourth T20I in Hyderabad, raising concerns about his participation in the series decider. The BCCI has added experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the squad, but Arshdeep could still feature if he recovers in time. Speaking to reporters on Friday (Oct 16), Morkel stated that no player had been ruled out, leaving the final decision on Arshdeep’s availability to the team management.

India vs West Indies 5th T20I Match Details

Match: India vs West Indies, 5th T20I

India vs West Indies, 5th T20I Date: Saturday (Oct 17), 2026

Saturday (Oct 17), 2026 Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India Kick-off Time: 7:00 PM IST

7:00 PM IST Series Status: 2-2

What Did Morne Morkel Say About Arshdeep Singh’s Availability for IND vs WI 5th T20I?

Addressing the media ahead of the series-deciding match in Bengaluru, Morne Morkel offered a cautiously optimistic update on Arshdeep Singh’s fitness. The Indian bowling coach indicated that the injured pacer remained in contention for the fifth T20I, although his participation would depend on his recovery and the team’s assessment before the match.

A crucial update ahead of the series decider! 👀🇮🇳 India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel shares an update on Arshdeep Singh’s shoulder injury and speaks about the excitement of having Bhuvneshwar Kumar back in the T20I squad! 💪🔥 #INDvWI | 5th T20I 👉 SAT, OCT 17, 6 PM https://t.co/FQ41vejjaL — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 16, 2026

Morkel said, “No one is ruled out, we will see tomorrow.” His comments suggest that India will wait before making a final call on Arshdeep’s availability. The team management will assess the fast bowler’s condition before deciding whether he can take the field against West Indies.

What Happened to Arshdeep Singh in the Fourth T20I?

Arshdeep Singh endured a difficult outing in the fourth T20I against West Indies in Hyderabad, conceding 52 runs in his four overs. The pacer was subsequently struck on the shoulder by a high-speed delivery from West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph while batting at No. 10 for India.

The blow forced Arshdeep to retire hurt, raising concerns about his fitness ahead of the series finale. India eventually suffered a 24-run defeat, allowing West Indies to draw level in the five-match series at 2-2. The incident also attracted criticism from some Indian fans and former cricketers, with Shreevats Goswami questioning whether the delivery had been intentional.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Added to India’s Squad

With Arshdeep’s availability uncertain, the BCCI has added experienced fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar to India’s squad for the series decider. His inclusion provides the team with another pace option as India prepare for a crucial encounter against the Caribbean side.

Arshdeep is also scheduled to travel to New Zealand later this month for India’s upcoming T20I series against the hosts. His recovery will therefore be important not only for the Bengaluru fixture but also for the team’s preparations for the assignments ahead.