LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Morne Morkel Breaks Silence on Arshdeep Singh Availability in Bengaluru, ‘No One is Ruled Out’ | IND vs WI 5th T20I

WATCH VIDEO: Morne Morkel Breaks Silence on Arshdeep Singh Availability in Bengaluru, ‘No One is Ruled Out’ | IND vs WI 5th T20I

IND vs WI 5th T20I: India's bowling coach Morne Morkel has provided an update on Arshdeep Singh's availability ahead of the fifth and final T20I against West Indies in Bengaluru on Saturday (Oct 17). The left-arm pacer suffered a shoulder injury during the fourth T20I in Hyderabad, raising concerns about his participation in the series decider. The BCCI has added experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the squad, but Arshdeep could still feature if he recovers in time. Speaking to reporters on Friday (Oct 16), Morkel stated that no player had been ruled out, leaving the final decision on Arshdeep's availability to the team management.

WATCH VIDEO: Morne Morkel Breaks Silence on Arshdeep Singhs Availability in Bengaluru, 'No One is Ruled Out' | IND vs WI 5th T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Morne Morkel Breaks Silence on Arshdeep Singhs Availability in Bengaluru, 'No One is Ruled Out' | IND vs WI 5th T20I

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 20:35 IST

IND vs WI 5th T20I: India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel has provided an update on Arshdeep Singh’s availability ahead of the fifth and final T20I against West Indies in Bengaluru on Saturday (Oct 17). The left-arm pacer suffered a shoulder injury during the fourth T20I in Hyderabad, raising concerns about his participation in the series decider. The BCCI has added experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the squad, but Arshdeep could still feature if he recovers in time. Speaking to reporters on Friday (Oct 16), Morkel stated that no player had been ruled out, leaving the final decision on Arshdeep’s availability to the team management.

India vs West Indies 5th T20I Match Details

  • Match: India vs West Indies, 5th T20I
  • Date: Saturday (Oct 17), 2026
  • Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India
  • Kick-off Time: 7:00 PM IST
  • Series Status: 2-2

What Did Morne Morkel Say About Arshdeep Singh’s Availability for IND vs WI 5th T20I?

Addressing the media ahead of the series-deciding match in Bengaluru, Morne Morkel offered a cautiously optimistic update on Arshdeep Singh’s fitness. The Indian bowling coach indicated that the injured pacer remained in contention for the fifth T20I, although his participation would depend on his recovery and the team’s assessment before the match.

You Might Be Interested In

Morkel said, “No one is ruled out, we will see tomorrow.” His comments suggest that India will wait before making a final call on Arshdeep’s availability. The team management will assess the fast bowler’s condition before deciding whether he can take the field against West Indies.

What Happened to Arshdeep Singh in the Fourth T20I?

Arshdeep Singh endured a difficult outing in the fourth T20I against West Indies in Hyderabad, conceding 52 runs in his four overs. The pacer was subsequently struck on the shoulder by a high-speed delivery from West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph while batting at No. 10 for India.

The blow forced Arshdeep to retire hurt, raising concerns about his fitness ahead of the series finale. India eventually suffered a 24-run defeat, allowing West Indies to draw level in the five-match series at 2-2. The incident also attracted criticism from some Indian fans and former cricketers, with Shreevats Goswami questioning whether the delivery had been intentional.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Added to India’s Squad

With Arshdeep’s availability uncertain, the BCCI has added experienced fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar to India’s squad for the series decider. His inclusion provides the team with another pace option as India prepare for a crucial encounter against the Caribbean side.

Arshdeep is also scheduled to travel to New Zealand later this month for India’s upcoming T20I series against the hosts. His recovery will therefore be important not only for the Bengaluru fixture but also for the team’s preparations for the assignments ahead.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH VIDEO: Morne Morkel Breaks Silence on Arshdeep Singh Availability in Bengaluru, ‘No One is Ruled Out’ | IND vs WI 5th T20I
Tags: ind vs wi

RELATED News

Will 15-Year-Old Kid Play in IND vs WI 5th T20I? Here’s What We Know Ahead of India vs West Indies Clash in Bengaluru

Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch WCL 2026 2nd Semi-Final?

Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions Prediction: Who Will Win WCL 2026 2nd Semi-Final?

Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan SG FREE Live Streaming: When & Where Can You Watch ISL 2026-27 Game in India?

Spain Heavily Fined By FIFA Over Islamophobic Chants During Friendly International Against Egypt

LATEST NEWS

Russian Soldier Helped Ukraine Kill 300 of His Own Troops, Then Escaped to Kyiv and Joined Anti-Putin Unit

WATCH VIDEO: Morne Morkel Breaks Silence on Arshdeep Singh Availability in Bengaluru, ‘No One is Ruled Out’ | IND vs WI 5th T20I

Drunk Driver Rams Into Multiple Vehicles on MIT College Road, Woman Seriously Injured; Police Await Medical Test Report

Beyond AI: IndusGuru data shows what technology skills Indian companies are hiring for

India’s Official Oscar Entry Gondhal Gets Pan-India Release Date; Marathi Thriller To Arrive In 6 Languages

Rahul Gandhi-Asim Munir Image Row: Why Karnataka High Court Quashed FIR Against BJP’s Amit Malviya

NIF Global Presents GENNEXT: Three Bold Visions at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI

Neeraj Bhatia’s OPUL Sign Unveiling Marks a Special Occasion Alongside Rameez Sabri’s Birthday Celebration

Aspiri Launches ‘Pearls for the Girl Within You’ Campaign with New Collection

Saif Ali Khan Says Kareena Kapoor’s Bedtime Habit Makes Their Bedroom Smell Like A Dhaba; Here’s Why

WATCH VIDEO: Morne Morkel Breaks Silence on Arshdeep Singh Availability in Bengaluru, ‘No One is Ruled Out’ | IND vs WI 5th T20I

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH VIDEO: Morne Morkel Breaks Silence on Arshdeep Singh Availability in Bengaluru, ‘No One is Ruled Out’ | IND vs WI 5th T20I

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH VIDEO: Morne Morkel Breaks Silence on Arshdeep Singh Availability in Bengaluru, ‘No One is Ruled Out’ | IND vs WI 5th T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Morne Morkel Breaks Silence on Arshdeep Singh Availability in Bengaluru, ‘No One is Ruled Out’ | IND vs WI 5th T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Morne Morkel Breaks Silence on Arshdeep Singh Availability in Bengaluru, ‘No One is Ruled Out’ | IND vs WI 5th T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Morne Morkel Breaks Silence on Arshdeep Singh Availability in Bengaluru, ‘No One is Ruled Out’ | IND vs WI 5th T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Morne Morkel Breaks Silence on Arshdeep Singh Availability in Bengaluru, ‘No One is Ruled Out’ | IND vs WI 5th T20I

QUICK LINKS