WATCH Video: MS Dhoni Enjoys Jhula Ride With Anant Ambani, His Reaction To Next Adventure Goes Viral

MS Dhoni Viral Video: Former India captain MS Dhoni and Anant Ambani have caught social media’s attention after a video showed the duo enjoying a jhula ride during the Ambani family’s Navratri celebrations in Jamnagar. The clip captures the pair having fun at a carnival before Anant appears to invite Dhoni for another ride, prompting a reaction from the cricket legend that has amused fans online.

Dhoni, known for his composed personality on the cricket field, was seen enjoying the festive atmosphere away from cricket. The video from the Navratri celebrations has gained traction on social media, with fans enjoying the former India skipper’s candid moments with the Ambani family.

The celebrations took place at Reliance Greens in Jamnagar, Gujarat, where the Ambani family hosted a Navratri Mela featuring festive activities, entertainment and carnival attractions. Dhoni attended the celebrations alongside his wife, Sakshi, while Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were also present.

Ambani’s only can do this 🤣🔥 MS Dhoni , Veer Pahariya , Anant Ambani and friends enjoying rides in jamnagar. – MS dhoni last night was in chill mode . Had a ice cream then enjoyed dragon ride then break dance ride . Look at reaction of Dhoni on break dance ride . Even bodyguards can’t control their laugh 🤣🤣 — Jeet (@JeetN25) October 19, 2026







MS Dhoni And Anant Ambani Enjoy Jhula Ride

In the viral video, Dhoni and Anant are seen enjoying a ride on a jhula at the carnival. The moment offers a glimpse of the duo sharing a relaxed outing amid the celebrations, with the former India captain appearing comfortable as he takes part in the festivities.

The video has attracted attention because it shows Dhoni outside his familiar cricketing environment. The World Cup-winning captain, who generally keeps a low profile away from the game, has frequently drawn interest whenever candid moments from his personal outings surface online.

MS Dhoni enjoying Dragon Ride in Jamnagar Navratri mela 😨 Midnight at 2am Ms Dhoni , Anant Ambani , Radhika merchant and friends explored Reliance city . Where they enjoyed 2-3 rides . Look at Dhoni serious reaction seating in last like first bencher 🤣😭. Only Ambani’s can do this 🔥🔥 — Jeet (@JeetN25) October 19, 2026







MS Dhoni’s Reaction To Anant Ambani’s Next Ride Steals The Show

The fun does not end with the jhula ride. In another part of the clip, Anant is seen approaching a rotating cabin attraction and seemingly encouraging Dhoni to join him.

However, Dhoni appears reluctant to take on the next adventure. Through his expression and hand gestures, the former India captain seems to indicate that the spinning ride could leave him feeling unwell. His reaction has become a talking point among social media users, who have found the exchange relatable and entertaining.

The moment has also highlighted the friendly interaction between Dhoni and Anant during the festivities. Rather than a cricketing achievement, it is the former captain’s candid response to a carnival ride that has caught fans’ attention.

MS Dhoni Attends Ambani Family’s Navratri Celebrations In Jamnagar

Dhoni and Sakshi were among the prominent guests at the Ambani family’s Navratri festivities in Jamnagar. Several videos from the celebrations have circulated online, showing the couple enjoying the carnival atmosphere and spending time with other guests.

From the jhula ride with Anant to his reaction to the rotating attraction, Dhoni’s latest viral appearance has offered fans an entertaining glimpse of the cricket star enjoying a festive outing away from the field.