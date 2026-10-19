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Home > Sports News > WATCH Video: MS Dhoni Turns Ice Cream Into A Prank, Sakshi’s Reaction Steals The Show At Ambani’s Navratri Celebrations

WATCH Video: MS Dhoni Turns Ice Cream Into A Prank, Sakshi’s Reaction Steals The Show At Ambani’s Navratri Celebrations

MS Dhoni Viral Video: MS Dhoni’s mischievous side was on full display at the Ambani family’s Navratri celebrations in Jamnagar. A viral video captures the former India captain repeatedly pulling away a spoonful of ice cream from wife Sakshi just as she tries to take a bite, sparking laughter and entertaining reactions from fans online.

WATCH Video: MS Dhoni Turns Ice Cream Into A Prank, Sakshi’s Reaction Steals The Show At Ambani’s Navratri Celebrations

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 13:55 IST

MS Dhoni Viral Video: Former India captain MS Dhoni gave fans a glimpse of his playful side in a viral video from the Ambani family’s Navratri celebrations in Jamnagar. Dhoni is seen teasing wife Sakshi by repeatedly pulling away a spoonful of ice cream just as she is about to take a bite, leaving social media users amused by the couple’s light-hearted exchange.

A fun moment featuring one of cricket’s most recognisable couples has caught the attention of fans online. Away from the intensity of the cricket field, Dhoni appears in a mischievous mood as he turns a simple dessert into an opportunity to tease his wife.

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MS Dhoni’s Ice Cream Prank On Sakshi Goes Viral

In the viral clip, Dhoni holds a cup of ice cream and offers Sakshi a spoonful. However, just as she moves forward to take a bite, he pulls the spoon away and enjoys the ice cream himself.

The former India skipper repeats the trick, prompting Sakshi to playfully hit him on the arm. Their amusing interaction has become a talking point among fans, with many enjoying the candid glimpse of their chemistry.

‘Professional Ragebaiter’: Fans React To Dhoni’s Mischievous Side

Dhoni is widely known for his composed personality on the cricket field, but the video captures a more playful side of the former captain. His perfectly timed ice cream prank has prompted humorous reactions, with some social media users describing him as a ‘professional ragebaiter’.

The light-hearted exchange has also drawn attention to the couple’s easygoing rapport. Rather than a cricketing highlight or an on-field achievement, it is Dhoni’s playful antics that have brought smiles to fans online.

MS Dhoni And Sakshi Attend Ambani Family’s Navratri Celebrations

Dhoni and Sakshi were among the prominent personalities spotted at the Ambani family’s Navratri celebrations in Jamnagar. The high-profile gathering brought together several well-known names from entertainment, business and sports.

While Dhoni’s cricketing career has delivered countless memorable moments, this viral clip offers fans a different kind of highlight. His attempt to keep the ice cream away from Sakshi has turned an ordinary moment between the couple into an entertaining social media talking point.

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WATCH Video: MS Dhoni Turns Ice Cream Into A Prank, Sakshi’s Reaction Steals The Show At Ambani’s Navratri Celebrations
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WATCH Video: MS Dhoni Turns Ice Cream Into A Prank, Sakshi’s Reaction Steals The Show At Ambani’s Navratri Celebrations

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WATCH Video: MS Dhoni Turns Ice Cream Into A Prank, Sakshi’s Reaction Steals The Show At Ambani’s Navratri Celebrations

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WATCH Video: MS Dhoni Turns Ice Cream Into A Prank, Sakshi’s Reaction Steals The Show At Ambani’s Navratri Celebrations
WATCH Video: MS Dhoni Turns Ice Cream Into A Prank, Sakshi’s Reaction Steals The Show At Ambani’s Navratri Celebrations
WATCH Video: MS Dhoni Turns Ice Cream Into A Prank, Sakshi’s Reaction Steals The Show At Ambani’s Navratri Celebrations
WATCH Video: MS Dhoni Turns Ice Cream Into A Prank, Sakshi’s Reaction Steals The Show At Ambani’s Navratri Celebrations
WATCH Video: MS Dhoni Turns Ice Cream Into A Prank, Sakshi’s Reaction Steals The Show At Ambani’s Navratri Celebrations

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