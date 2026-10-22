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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Naman Dhir Unleashes 15-Ball Carnage To Seal India’s Record Chase Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 1st T20I

WATCH VIDEO: Naman Dhir Unleashes 15-Ball Carnage To Seal India’s Record Chase Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 1st T20I

Naman Dhir Batting Highlights: Naman Dhir smashed an unbeaten 42 off just 15 balls to seal India's thrilling four-wicket win over New Zealand in the first T20I. His late fireworks powered a record 226-run chase in Christchurch, helping India take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

WATCH VIDEO: Naman Dhir Unleashes 15-Ball Carnage To Seal India’s Record Chase Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 1st T20I

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 17:29 IST

Naman Dhir Batting Highlights: Naman Dhir produced a sensational late assault to guide India to a historic four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first T20I at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The right-hander smashed an unbeaten 42 off just 15 balls, striking five fours and two sixes at a staggering strike rate of 280 as India chased down 226 with two balls to spare.

Dhir stepped up when India needed quick runs, keeping his composure under pressure and turning the contest in the closing overs. His explosive cameo complemented Sanju Samson’s 67 and Shreyas Iyer’s 42, helping India complete their highest successful chase in men’s T20I cricket. India took a 1-0 lead in the series with the thrilling win.

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Naman Turns The Game Around 

India appeared in control early in the chase after Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma powered the team to 94/1 in the powerplay. Samson struck 67 off 33 balls, while Abhishek contributed 29 off 12 deliveries. However, New Zealand’s spinners fought back, with Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell picking up two wickets apiece to leave India under pressure in the middle overs.

Shreyas Iyer’s 42 off 28 balls and Axar Patel’s 24 off 14 helped India stay in the contest. But when Iyer departed at 210/6 in the 19th over, the chase remained tense, with India needing a decisive finish.



That was when Dhir took charge. Facing Mitchell Santner in the 17th over, he launched a six over cow corner before cutting another delivery for four. He continued his assault against Nathan Smith, finding the boundary twice in the same over despite an attempted catch at short third that slipped through Lockie Ferguson’s hands.



Naman Dhir Finishes In Style

Dhir kept his composure in the closing overs against Adam Milne and Matt Henry. He struck Milne for a pair of boundaries and added crucial runs under pressure before bringing the target within touching distance.

With India needing three runs from four balls, Henry bowled a short delivery and Dhir pulled it high over the wicketkeeper, Tim Seifert, for a match-winning six. India finished on 230/6 in 19.4 overs, completing their highest successful chase in men’s T20 internationals.

Dhir’s unbeaten 42 is also the highest individual score by an Indian batter at No. 7 or lower in a successful T20I chase, surpassing Irfan Pathan’s previous record of 33 not out off 16 balls against Sri Lanka in 2009.

India Take 1-0 Lead In T20I Series

New Zealand had earlier posted 225/4, powered by Glenn Phillips’ unbeaten 82 off 40 balls and Finn Allen’s 45 off 24. Despite the challenging target, India’s aggressive batting and Dhir’s extraordinary finish secured a memorable win and a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Sanju Samson was named Player of the Match for his explosive half-century, while Dhir’s late fireworks emerged as the defining moment of the contest.

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WATCH VIDEO: Naman Dhir Unleashes 15-Ball Carnage To Seal India’s Record Chase Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 1st T20I
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WATCH VIDEO: Naman Dhir Unleashes 15-Ball Carnage To Seal India’s Record Chase Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 1st T20I

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WATCH VIDEO: Naman Dhir Unleashes 15-Ball Carnage To Seal India’s Record Chase Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 1st T20I

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WATCH VIDEO: Naman Dhir Unleashes 15-Ball Carnage To Seal India’s Record Chase Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 1st T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Naman Dhir Unleashes 15-Ball Carnage To Seal India’s Record Chase Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 1st T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Naman Dhir Unleashes 15-Ball Carnage To Seal India’s Record Chase Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 1st T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Naman Dhir Unleashes 15-Ball Carnage To Seal India’s Record Chase Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 1st T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Naman Dhir Unleashes 15-Ball Carnage To Seal India’s Record Chase Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 1st T20I

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