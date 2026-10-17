WATCH VIDEO: Naman Dhir’s Six-Ball Storm Steals The Show In Rain-Abandoned Bengaluru T20I | IND vs WI 5th T20I

Naman Dhir Batting Highlights: Naman Dhir produced a breathtaking display of power-hitting in the fifth T20I between India and West Indies at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, October 17. The Indian batter smashed an unbeaten 24 off just six deliveries, striking three sixes and a four at an astonishing strike rate of 400.00.

Coming in during the seventh over, Dhir wasted no time taking on the West Indies bowlers, smashing 16 runs off his first three balls. His explosive cameo helped India race to 118/5 in just 7.4 overs, but persistent rain prevented West Indies from beginning their chase, leaving the five-match T20I series tied 2-2.

Naman Dhir Goes Berserk Against West Indies

How about that for a start? 💥 🎥 Naman Dhir’s mighty hits from the get-go 💪 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/hpGnrNyZVS #TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @mflone_ https://t.co/JjTjDoqYj3 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 17, 2026







Coming in after Shreyas Iyer’s dismissal in the seventh over, Dhir wasted no time making his presence felt. The right-hander immediately took the attack to Keemo Paul, launching his first delivery over deep square leg for a massive six.

Dhir followed it up with a boundary over mid-off, collecting 10 runs from his first two deliveries. After a wide, he smashed another six over long-off, bringing up India’s 100-run mark in the process.

The 26-year-old continued his assault against Shamar Springer, dispatching the pacer over long-off for another maximum. He eventually finished unbeaten on 24 off six balls, with his innings featuring three sixes and a four.

Dhir’s explosive cameo proved particularly valuable in a contest reduced to nine overs per side because of rain. His 24-run blitz helped India accelerate to 118/5 in just 7.4 overs, giving the home side a formidable total in the shortened encounter.

India vs West Indies 5th T20I Ends In Washout

India’s innings also featured an explosive contribution from Ishan Kishan, who smashed 30 off 10 deliveries, including three fours and two sixes. Sanju Samson added 16 off seven balls, while Shreyas Iyer contributed 22 off 14 deliveries.

India were placed at 118/5 when rain interrupted play, with West Indies requiring 84 runs from five overs under the revised target. However, persistent drizzle and repeated interruptions prevented the visitors from beginning their chase.

The match was eventually abandoned, with India and West Indies sharing the spoils as the five-match T20I series ended level at 2-2.

Although the weather denied fans a thrilling finish, Dhir’s remarkable six-ball assault emerged as one of the standout highlights of the rain-affected decider.