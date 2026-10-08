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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Nana Patekar’s Epic Reply on Sachin Tendulkar Goes Viral After Actor’s Death, ‘I Used to Get Sick When He Used to Bat’

WATCH VIDEO: Nana Patekar’s Epic Reply on Sachin Tendulkar Goes Viral After Actor’s Death, ‘I Used to Get Sick When He Used to Bat’

WATCH VIDEO: Nana Patekar's Epic Reply on Sachin Tendulkar Goes Viral After Actor's Death: Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday (Oct 8) after suffering a cardiac arrest, leaving the Indian film industry and fans mourning the loss of one of the country's most celebrated performers. Following his demise, an old video featuring Patekar talking about his love for cricket and his reaction to Sachin Tendulkar's batting has resurfaced online and gone viral. In the video, Patekar humorously recalled how he would feel unwell whenever Tendulkar was at the crease.

WATCH VIDEO: Nana Patekar's Epic Reply on Sachin Tendulkar Goes Viral After Actor's Death, 'I Used to Get Sick When He Used to Bat'
WATCH VIDEO: Nana Patekar's Epic Reply on Sachin Tendulkar Goes Viral After Actor's Death, 'I Used to Get Sick When He Used to Bat'

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 14:34 IST

WATCH VIDEO: Nana Patekar’s Epic Reply on Sachin Tendulkar Goes Viral After Actor’s Death: Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday (Oct 8) after suffering a cardiac arrest, leaving the Indian film industry and fans mourning the loss of one of the country’s most celebrated performers. Following his demise, an old video featuring Patekar talking about his love for cricket and his reaction to Sachin Tendulkar’s batting has resurfaced online and gone viral. In the video, Patekar humorously recalled how he would feel unwell whenever Tendulkar was at the crease.

Nana Patekar’s Epic Reply on Sachin Tendulkar

In the old video, Nana Patekar spoke about his immense admiration for Sachin Tendulkar and revealed how emotionally invested he was whenever the legendary batter played. He recalled that Tendulkar’s dismissal would have a major impact on him, describing how his health would seemingly change while watching him bat.

“When Sachin used to play, I used to fall sick. And I used to get sprained, my stomach used to get upset. And as soon as he used to get out, I used to be completely fine. But actually, when he got out at that time, my health got worse,” Patekar said in the video.

When asked whether he still watched as much cricket, Patekar responded with an emphatic “Absolutely”, highlighting his enduring love for the sport.

Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute to Nana Patekar

Sachin Tendulkar also paid tribute to Nana Patekar following the veteran actor’s death. Remembering him as a very straightforward and grounded person, Tendulkar said Patekar brought honesty and realism to the characters he portrayed in both Marathi and Hindi cinema.

Tendulkar expressed sadness over Patekar’s passing and offered his condolences to the actor’s family and loved ones.

Cricket Fraternity Mourns Nana Patekar’s Death

Several members of the cricket fraternity also expressed their grief following Nana Patekar’s sudden demise. Former India coach Ravi Shastri and former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh were among those who paid their respects to the veteran actor.

Patekar’s connection with cricket was well known, with the actor having spoken on several occasions about his passion for the sport and his admiration for Indian cricketing legends. His old comments about Tendulkar have once again highlighted the strong emotional bond he shared with the game.

Nana Patekar’s Love for Cricket

Long before becoming one of Indian cinema’s most recognisable actors, Nana Patekar developed a strong interest in cricket. His memories of watching and following Sachin Tendulkar’s career offered a glimpse into his deep passion for the sport.

The resurfaced video has now attracted widespread attention following his death on Thursday (Oct 8), with fans remembering the actor’s unique way of expressing his admiration for Tendulkar and Indian cricket.

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WATCH VIDEO: Nana Patekar’s Epic Reply on Sachin Tendulkar Goes Viral After Actor’s Death, ‘I Used to Get Sick When He Used to Bat’
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WATCH VIDEO: Nana Patekar’s Epic Reply on Sachin Tendulkar Goes Viral After Actor’s Death, ‘I Used to Get Sick When He Used to Bat’

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WATCH VIDEO: Nana Patekar’s Epic Reply on Sachin Tendulkar Goes Viral After Actor’s Death, ‘I Used to Get Sick When He Used to Bat’
WATCH VIDEO: Nana Patekar’s Epic Reply on Sachin Tendulkar Goes Viral After Actor’s Death, ‘I Used to Get Sick When He Used to Bat’
WATCH VIDEO: Nana Patekar’s Epic Reply on Sachin Tendulkar Goes Viral After Actor’s Death, ‘I Used to Get Sick When He Used to Bat’
WATCH VIDEO: Nana Patekar’s Epic Reply on Sachin Tendulkar Goes Viral After Actor’s Death, ‘I Used to Get Sick When He Used to Bat’
WATCH VIDEO: Nana Patekar’s Epic Reply on Sachin Tendulkar Goes Viral After Actor’s Death, ‘I Used to Get Sick When He Used to Bat’

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