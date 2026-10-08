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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Nana Patekar’s Old Video Praising Virat Kohli Resurfaces Online After Veteran Actor’s Untimely Demise, Here’s What He Said

WATCH VIDEO: Nana Patekar’s Old Video Praising Virat Kohli Resurfaces Online After Veteran Actor’s Untimely Demise, Here’s What He Said

WATCH VIDEO: Nana Patekar's Old Video Praising Virat Kohli: India woke up to the tragic news of legendary actor Nana Patekar's demise on Thursday (Oct 8). The veteran actor passed away at the age of 75 after being found unconscious at his home in Dona Paula, Goa. As tributes poured in for the celebrated actor, an old video of Patekar praising star India batter Virat Kohli resurfaced on social media and went viral.

WATCH VIDEO: Nana Patekar's Old Video Praising Virat Kohli Surfaces Online After Veteran Actor's Untimely Demise, Here's What He Said
WATCH VIDEO: Nana Patekar's Old Video Praising Virat Kohli Surfaces Online After Veteran Actor's Untimely Demise, Here's What He Said

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 12:58 IST

WATCH VIDEO: Nana Patekar’s Old Video Praising Virat Kohli: India woke up to the tragic news of legendary actor Nana Patekar’s demise on Thursday (Oct 8). The veteran actor passed away at the age of 75 after being found unconscious at his home in Dona Paula, Goa. As tributes poured in for the celebrated actor, an old video of Patekar praising star India batter Virat Kohli resurfaced on social media and went viral.

Nana Patekar’s Old Video Praising Virat Kohli Goes Viral

In the resurfaced video, Nana Patekar can be heard speaking fondly about Virat Kohli and revealing just how closely he followed the former India captain’s performances. Patekar described Kohli as a player he deeply admired and even explained how the batter’s early dismissal affected his appetite.

“Virat ek aisa player hai jise main bahut chahta hu. Agar Virat jaldi out ho jata hai toh mujhe khaana khaane ki iccha nahi hoti,” Patekar said in the viral video. The statement translates to, “Virat Kohli is my favourite. When he gets out early, I don’t feel like eating food.”

Nana Patekar’s Illustrious Acting Career

Nana Patekar made his acting debut with the 1978 film Gaman and went on to become one of the most respected actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He earned widespread recognition for his performances in films such as Parinda and Agni Sakshi, while his comic timing in Welcome also made him a favourite among audiences.

Patekar was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, and was subsequently rushed to Manipal Hospital. Doctors reportedly attempted to revive him for nearly 45 minutes before he was declared dead at the age of 75.

Shikhar Dhawan Pays Tribute to Nana Patekar

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was among those who paid tribute to Nana Patekar following his demise. Dhawan described the veteran actor as a “truly special talent” and said his work would continue to inspire generations.

“Indian cinema has lost a truly special talent today. Nana Patekar saab, your work will continue to inspire generations. Om Shanti,” Dhawan wrote in an X post.

Ajinkya Rahane Also Mourns Nana Patekar’s Death

Former India batter Ajinkya Rahane also expressed his grief over Patekar’s passing. Rahane remembered the actor as a remarkable talent whose work had entertained and inspired generations.

“Nana Patekar ji was a truly remarkable actor whose work has inspired and entertained generations. Very sad to hear about his passing. May his soul rest in peace,” Rahane said.

Nana Patekar’s Recent Projects

Patekar continued to remain active in the entertainment industry in recent years. He featured in Housefull 5, which starred Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and several other actors.

The veteran actor also appeared as a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. He additionally had a cameo appearance in Subedar, featuring Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan.

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WATCH VIDEO: Nana Patekar’s Old Video Praising Virat Kohli Resurfaces Online After Veteran Actor’s Untimely Demise, Here’s What He Said
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WATCH VIDEO: Nana Patekar’s Old Video Praising Virat Kohli Resurfaces Online After Veteran Actor’s Untimely Demise, Here’s What He Said

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WATCH VIDEO: Nana Patekar’s Old Video Praising Virat Kohli Resurfaces Online After Veteran Actor’s Untimely Demise, Here’s What He Said
WATCH VIDEO: Nana Patekar’s Old Video Praising Virat Kohli Resurfaces Online After Veteran Actor’s Untimely Demise, Here’s What He Said
WATCH VIDEO: Nana Patekar’s Old Video Praising Virat Kohli Resurfaces Online After Veteran Actor’s Untimely Demise, Here’s What He Said
WATCH VIDEO: Nana Patekar’s Old Video Praising Virat Kohli Resurfaces Online After Veteran Actor’s Untimely Demise, Here’s What He Said
WATCH VIDEO: Nana Patekar’s Old Video Praising Virat Kohli Resurfaces Online After Veteran Actor’s Untimely Demise, Here’s What He Said

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