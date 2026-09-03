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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Naomi Osaka’s US Open Match Interrupted by Influencers as Chair Umpire Stops Photoshoot, Noise at Arthur Ashe Stadium

WATCH VIDEO: Naomi Osaka’s US Open Match Interrupted by Influencers as Chair Umpire Stops Photoshoot, Noise at Arthur Ashe Stadium

Naomi Osaka’s US Open 2026 match against Anastasia Zakharova was briefly overshadowed by an influencer controversy after chair umpire Kader Nouni reprimanded a group in a luxury suite at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Viral videos showed influencers taking photos and filming content, including one using a bright ring light, while their noise and activity reportedly frustrated spectators during the match.

Watch Video: Chair Umpire Reprimands Influencers During US Open Match, Viral Video Shows YouTubers Setting Photo Session, Making Noise
Watch Video: Chair Umpire Reprimands Influencers During US Open Match, Viral Video Shows YouTubers Setting Photo Session, Making Noise

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-09-03 13:41 IST

Influencers have become an increasingly visible part of the US Open experience, but their presence has sparked controversy after chair umpire Kader Nouni was forced to reprimand a group in a suite during Naomi Osaka’s match against Anastasia Zakharova at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday. A viral video from the incident showed one woman using a bright ring light to create content during the match, while another video showed a group of influencers recording a video in a luxury suite, reportedly frustrating a fan seated below them. The incidents have added to the growing debate over the role of influencers and content creators at the US Open. Here are all the details.

What Happened During Naomi Osaka vs Anastasia Zakharova Match?

Chair umpire Kader Nouni had to intervene during Naomi Osaka’s match against Anastasia Zakharova at Arthur Ashe Stadium after activity from a suite became disruptive. One viral video showed an influencer using a bright ring light while creating content during the match. Another clip showed a group of influencers in a luxury suite setting up a photo or video session, with their activity drawing the attention of fans and prompting criticism on social media. 

In a statement to The Post, USTA spokesperson Brendan McIntyre described the “instances” as things that happen “infrequently.” 

“We want our fans and guests to have an incredible time when they attend the US Open, but we also need to ensure that does not interfere with the action and competition on the court,” McIntyre said. “These instances happen infrequently, and similar to when crowd noise reaches a certain level, our chair umpires have the ability to address the crowd when they occur.” 

Why Are Influencers Causing Controversy at US Open?

The incidents have become part of a wider discussion surrounding the changing atmosphere at the US Open. While influencers and content creators can help showcase the tournament and introduce tennis to new audiences, some fans have questioned whether content creation should take place in a way that distracts players or disrupts spectators during matches. The use of selfie lights, photography and video recording during points has particularly drawn criticism. 

US Open Increases Media Credentials for Content Creators

The growing presence of influencers at the US Open is reflected in the number of credentials issued to content creators. In 2025, the tournament issued 54 media credentials to content creators, marking the first time the Grand Slam had done so. This year, the USTA has issued close to 100 credentials to content creators, according to USTA director of media operations Jeanmarie Daly.

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WATCH VIDEO: Naomi Osaka’s US Open Match Interrupted by Influencers as Chair Umpire Stops Photoshoot, Noise at Arthur Ashe Stadium
Tags: US Open 2026

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WATCH VIDEO: Naomi Osaka’s US Open Match Interrupted by Influencers as Chair Umpire Stops Photoshoot, Noise at Arthur Ashe Stadium

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WATCH VIDEO: Naomi Osaka’s US Open Match Interrupted by Influencers as Chair Umpire Stops Photoshoot, Noise at Arthur Ashe Stadium
WATCH VIDEO: Naomi Osaka’s US Open Match Interrupted by Influencers as Chair Umpire Stops Photoshoot, Noise at Arthur Ashe Stadium
WATCH VIDEO: Naomi Osaka’s US Open Match Interrupted by Influencers as Chair Umpire Stops Photoshoot, Noise at Arthur Ashe Stadium
WATCH VIDEO: Naomi Osaka’s US Open Match Interrupted by Influencers as Chair Umpire Stops Photoshoot, Noise at Arthur Ashe Stadium

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