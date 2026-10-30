WATCH VIDEO: New Zealand Fielders Pull Off Stunning Relay Catch To Dismiss Naman Dhir In 4th T20I | IND vs NZ

Naman Dhir Catch Video: New Zealand fielders produced a sensational relay catch to dismiss Naman Dhir during India’s chase in the fourth T20I at Eden Park, Auckland. Mitchell Santner and Nathan Smith combined brilliantly near the boundary to complete a remarkable dismissal, leaving the Indian batter stunned as the hosts tightened their grip on the match.

Dhir was batting aggressively, scoring 28 off just 13 deliveries with two fours and two sixes. Jacob Duffy bowled a back-of-a-length delivery that cramped the right-hander for room, but Dhir went ahead with the pull shot. The ball struck high on the bat and travelled towards long-on, where Santner sprinted across to attempt the catch.

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Mitchell Santner And Nathan Smith Combine For Outstanding Catch

Santner initially completed the catch but realised his momentum was carrying him over the boundary rope. Showing excellent awareness, he tossed the ball back into play towards Nathan Smith, who was running in from deep mid-wicket.

Smith nearly overran the ball before quickly adjusting his movement, turning back and lunging across to complete the catch. The remarkable piece of teamwork sent Dhir back to the pavilion and gave New Zealand a crucial breakthrough in the 12th over.

Duffy picked up his fourth wicket of the innings with the dismissal, further strengthening New Zealand’s position. Dhir’s 28-run cameo came at a strike rate of 215.38 and briefly offered India some attacking momentum during a difficult chase.

Jacob Duffy Leads New Zealand’s Bowling Attack

Duffy was the standout bowler for New Zealand, claiming four wickets for 23 runs in his four overs. Matthew Fisher picked up two wickets, while Mitchell Santner also claimed two. Adam Milne took one wicket as India’s batting line-up struggled to build sustained partnerships.

Chasing New Zealand’s imposing total of 259/7, India lost early wickets, with Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer departing during the powerplay. Abhishek Sharma scored 27 off 15 balls, while Nitish Kumar Reddy contributed 21 off 10 deliveries.

Tilak Varma made 35 off 35 balls before falling to Fisher in the 19th over, while Dhir’s dismissal had earlier left India reeling at 121/7. The relay catch proved to be one of the most memorable fielding moments of the contest.

India On The Brink Of Defeat After Batting Collapse

India’s chase was on the verge of ending in defeat as the visitors slipped to 163/9 after 19 overs while chasing New Zealand’s imposing target of 260 at the time of writing. With 97 runs required from the final six balls, India faced an almost impossible task at Eden Park, Auckland.

Mayank Yadav was unbeaten on one, while Prince Yadav had scored 11 off 14 deliveries. Earlier, Tilak Varma made 35, and Naman Dhir struck a quickfire 28 off 13 balls before falling to a stunning relay catch involving Mitchell Santner and Nathan Smith. Jacob Duffy led New Zealand’s bowling attack with four wickets, while Matthew Fisher and Mitchell Santner claimed two apiece.

New Zealand had posted 259/7, powered by Glenn Phillips’ sensational 107 off 49 balls and Michael Bracewell’s explosive 65 off 25 deliveries. With India’s batting line-up collapsing under pressure and only one over remaining, New Zealand were firmly in control of the fourth T20I.