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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Niki Prasad on Fire as Indian Star Takes Two in Two For Women in Blue in IND-W vs ZIM-W 2nd T20I

WATCH VIDEO: Niki Prasad on Fire as Indian Star Takes Two in Two For Women in Blue in IND-W vs ZIM-W 2nd T20I

Niki Prasad delivered a sensational performance with the ball as India Women restricted Zimbabwe Women to 102/8 in the second T20I at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday (Oct 18). The 20-year-old all-rounder, who impressed on her debut with an unbeaten match-winning 39 in the opening game, grabbed two wickets off consecutive deliveries to put the visitors under pressure.

WATCH VIDEO: Niki Prasad on Fire as Indian Star Takes Two in Two For Women in Blue in IND-W vs ZIM-W 2nd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Niki Prasad on Fire as Indian Star Takes Two in Two For Women in Blue in IND-W vs ZIM-W 2nd T20I

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-10-18 21:37 IST

Niki Prasad delivered a sensational performance with the ball as India Women restricted Zimbabwe Women to 102/8 in the second T20I at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday (Oct 18). The 20-year-old all-rounder, who impressed on her debut with an unbeaten match-winning 39 in the opening game, grabbed two wickets off consecutive deliveries to put the visitors under pressure.

Prasad removed Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano and Nyasha Gwanzura in successive balls, coming agonisingly close to completing a hat-trick. Her achievement also made her the first Indian woman to claim a wicket off her very first delivery in T20I cricket. Here is how the Indian youngster produced a memorable spell against Zimbabwe in the IND-W vs ZIM-W 2nd T20I.

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Niki Prasad Takes Two Wickets in Two Balls Against Zimbabwe

Prasad made an immediate impact after being introduced into the attack ahead of the death overs. She first dismissed Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, who edged a good-length delivery outside off stump through to the wicketkeeper. The Indian youngster then struck again with the very next ball, trapping Nyasha Gwanzura leg-before-wicket to complete a remarkable double strike.

Prasad had an opportunity to claim a hat-trick when Modester Mupachikwa missed a flick and was struck on the pads. India appealed for an LBW decision but chose not to review it, allowing the Zimbabwe batter to survive. Prasad finished her two-over spell with impressive figures of 2/7.

WATCH VIDEO: Niki Prasad’s Two Wickets in Two Balls in IND-W vs ZIM-W 2nd T20I

Watch Niki Prasad’s impressive back-to-back dismissals that put Zimbabwe under further pressure during the second T20I in Raipur. The young Indian cricketer continued her strong start to international cricket after making a match-winning contribution with the bat in the series opener. 

India Bowlers Restrict Zimbabwe to 102/8

India’s bowlers maintained control throughout Zimbabwe’s innings after the visitors were asked to bat first. Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Deepti Sharma and Sree Charani also picked up wickets as Zimbabwe struggled to build partnerships and finished on 102/8.

Nandni provided the first breakthrough in the fourth over by bowling Kelis Ndhlovu for a duck off 11 balls. Zimbabwe managed only 20/1 during the powerplay, with 29 deliveries producing no runs. This was the second-highest number of dot balls faced in the powerplay of a Women’s T20I innings in India, behind India’s 30 against Pakistan in Delhi in 2016 and against South Africa in Surat in 2019.

Kranti Gaud dismissed Sharne Mayers for nine, while Sree Charani continued her impressive run by removing Michelle Mavunga. Zimbabwe also lost wickets through run-outs, including Mupachikwa in the 18th over and Francisca Chipare on the final delivery.

Niki Prasad Continues to Impress After Dream Debut

Prasad entered the second T20I after an impressive debut in which she scored an unbeaten 39 to help India win the opening match by four wickets. Her latest performance underlined her ability to contribute in multiple departments and provided another boost to India’s young talent pool.

Meanwhile, Sree Charani extended her remarkable wicket-taking streak, having claimed at least one wicket in each of her last 15 T20I appearances. India’s disciplined bowling effort ensured Zimbabwe could not improve on their first-match total of 114/5.

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WATCH VIDEO: Niki Prasad on Fire as Indian Star Takes Two in Two For Women in Blue in IND-W vs ZIM-W 2nd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Niki Prasad on Fire as Indian Star Takes Two in Two For Women in Blue in IND-W vs ZIM-W 2nd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Niki Prasad on Fire as Indian Star Takes Two in Two For Women in Blue in IND-W vs ZIM-W 2nd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Niki Prasad on Fire as Indian Star Takes Two in Two For Women in Blue in IND-W vs ZIM-W 2nd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Niki Prasad on Fire as Indian Star Takes Two in Two For Women in Blue in IND-W vs ZIM-W 2nd T20I

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