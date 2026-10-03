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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Nitin Menon’s Controversial Call Leaves Nuwanidu Fernando Stunned As Replay Shows Daylight Between Bat And Ball | SL vs BAN Asian Games 2026

WATCH VIDEO: Nitin Menon’s Controversial Call Leaves Nuwanidu Fernando Stunned As Replay Shows Daylight Between Bat And Ball | SL vs BAN Asian Games 2026

SL vs BAN Asian Games 2026: Nitin Menon’s decision to give Nuwanidu Fernando caught behind has sparked controversy after replays appeared to show a clear gap between bat and ball. With no review available, Fernando had to walk back after scoring 1. The dismissal quickly became a major talking point from the bronze-medal clash.

WATCH VIDEO: Nitin Menon’s Controversial Call Leaves Nuwanidu Fernando Stunned As Replay Shows Daylight Between Bat And Ball | SL vs BAN Asian Games 2026

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 16:34 IST

SL vs BAN Asian Games 2026: Nitin Menon found himself at the centre of attention after a controversial caught-behind decision during Sri Lanka’s bronze-medal clash against Bangladesh. Nuwanidu Fernando was given out despite replays appearing to show a huge gap between his bat and the ball.

The incident occurred early in Sri Lanka’s innings at the Asian Games 2026 bronze-medal match. Bangladesh appealed after Fernando appeared to miss a delivery from Aliss Al Islam, and Menon raised his finger to signal a catch.

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Nitin Menon Raises Finger After Bangladesh Appeal

The incident came in the fourth over of Sri Lanka’s innings, with Aliss Al Islam bowling to Fernando.

The Bangladesh spinner delivered a carrom ball that turned away from the left-hander. Fernando appeared to poke at the delivery, prompting an appeal from wicketkeeper Litton Das and the Bangladesh fielders.

Menon immediately raised his finger, ruling Fernando caught behind. Fernando looked visibly surprised as he walked away, while Litton Das celebrated after completing the catch. However, the replay appeared to tell a different story.

Replay Shows Clear Gap Between Bat And Ball

When the dismissal was shown again, the footage appeared to show clear daylight between Fernando’s bat and the ball.

Fernando had faced only two deliveries and was officially dismissed for 1(2), recorded as caught by Litton Das off Al Islam’s bowling.

The replay quickly became the main talking point, with the decision attracting attention on social media.

No DRS To Challenge The Decision

The incident also highlighted the absence of a review system in the match. Fernando had no opportunity to challenge the on-field decision after being given out.

The replay showing the apparent gap between bat and ball subsequently fuelled discussion around the dismissal and Menon’s call.

Ratnayake Rescues Sri Lanka After Early Collapse

Sri Lanka recovered brilliantly despite slipping to 21/4 inside four overs.

Tharindu Ratnayake and Sahan Arachchige produced a crucial 93-run partnership off 44 balls. Ratnayake smashed 65 off 32 deliveries, while Arachchige scored 33 off 37 balls.

Their partnership helped Sri Lanka reach 165/9 in 20 overs.

Sri Lanka Beat Bangladesh By 63 Runs

Bangladesh’s chase quickly fell apart after losing four wickets inside the opening four overs. Although several batters crossed 20 runs, they could not mount a serious challenge.

Bangladesh were eventually bowled out for 102 in 17.3 overs, giving Sri Lanka a 63-run victory and the Asian Games 2026 bronze medal. Ratnayake also contributed with the ball, taking 2/18, as Sri Lanka’s six bowlers all picked up at least one wicket.

The controversial Fernando dismissal, however, remained one of the biggest talking points from the bronze-medal clash.

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WATCH VIDEO: Nitin Menon’s Controversial Call Leaves Nuwanidu Fernando Stunned As Replay Shows Daylight Between Bat And Ball | SL vs BAN Asian Games 2026
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WATCH VIDEO: Nitin Menon’s Controversial Call Leaves Nuwanidu Fernando Stunned As Replay Shows Daylight Between Bat And Ball | SL vs BAN Asian Games 2026

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WATCH VIDEO: Nitin Menon’s Controversial Call Leaves Nuwanidu Fernando Stunned As Replay Shows Daylight Between Bat And Ball | SL vs BAN Asian Games 2026

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WATCH VIDEO: Nitin Menon’s Controversial Call Leaves Nuwanidu Fernando Stunned As Replay Shows Daylight Between Bat And Ball | SL vs BAN Asian Games 2026
WATCH VIDEO: Nitin Menon’s Controversial Call Leaves Nuwanidu Fernando Stunned As Replay Shows Daylight Between Bat And Ball | SL vs BAN Asian Games 2026
WATCH VIDEO: Nitin Menon’s Controversial Call Leaves Nuwanidu Fernando Stunned As Replay Shows Daylight Between Bat And Ball | SL vs BAN Asian Games 2026
WATCH VIDEO: Nitin Menon’s Controversial Call Leaves Nuwanidu Fernando Stunned As Replay Shows Daylight Between Bat And Ball | SL vs BAN Asian Games 2026
WATCH VIDEO: Nitin Menon’s Controversial Call Leaves Nuwanidu Fernando Stunned As Replay Shows Daylight Between Bat And Ball | SL vs BAN Asian Games 2026

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