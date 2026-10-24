WATCH VIDEO: Nitish Kumar Reddy Scores Winning Runs for India as Men in Blue Seize Christchurch Again | IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the second T20I to take a 2-0 lead in the series on Saturday (Oct 24). Chasing 181 on a challenging surface, India recovered from 70/5 to complete the run chase with one ball remaining. Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 51 off 26 balls, while Nitish Kumar Reddy played a crucial role in the late surge that helped the hosts cross the finish line. Naman Dhir and Reddy also contributed valuable runs after India lost half their side, while New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner claimed four wickets. Despite the visitors’ impressive bowling effort, India’s lower-order resilience and aggressive finishing proved decisive.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: India Complete Remarkable Run Chase

India appeared to be in serious trouble after slipping to 70/5 while pursuing New Zealand’s target of 181. Mitchell Santner had put the visitors in a commanding position with a four-wicket haul, while the Indian batters struggled to score freely on the used pitch.

However, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir and Nitish Kumar Reddy turned the contest around. Dhir and Reddy added crucial runs at an aggressive rate before Tilak took charge of the chase, guiding India to a four-wicket victory with one delivery remaining.

Nitish Kumar Reddy Helps India Finish the Job

Reddy played an important role in India’s recovery alongside Tilak, ensuring that the required run rate remained within reach during the closing overs. The pair rotated the strike effectively and punished loose deliveries as India gradually reduced the target.

With 48 runs required from the final three overs, New Zealand still had an opportunity to defend their total. However, a half-volley from Jacob Duffy gave Reddy a chance to attack, while Tilak followed up with a series of boundaries to shift the momentum firmly in India’s favour.

Tilak Varma Leads India’s Late Charge

Tilak remained unbeaten on 51 off 26 deliveries, delivering a composed yet attacking innings under pressure. His contribution became particularly important after Santner dismissed another batter in his final over, leaving India needing 68 runs from the last five overs.

New Zealand’s bowlers, including Nathan Smith and Lockie Ferguson, attempted to restrict the scoring during the middle of the death-overs phase. Nevertheless, Tilak and Reddy kept India in contention by running hard between the wickets and finding boundaries at crucial moments.

Tilak’s six off Smith in the 19th over further reduced the equation, leaving India needing 11 runs from the final over. Duffy was entrusted with the responsibility of defending the total, but India managed to complete the chase with one ball to spare.