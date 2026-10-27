WATCH VIDEO: Oops, For Once Glenn Phillips Misjudges Abhishek Sharma’s Catch on Boundary, Then Redeems With Simple Catch on Next Ball | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: New Zealand fielder Glenn Phillips endured a moment of misfortune before making amends with a catch on the very next delivery during the third T20I against India in Wellington on Tuesday (Oct 27). Phillips misjudged a shot from Abhishek Sharma near the boundary during the 10th over, allowing the ball to fall safely inside the ropes and resulting in four runs. However, the New Zealand star quickly recovered, catching Abhishek in the same region off the following ball. The incident came during a remarkable Indian run chase, with Abhishek and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi powering the visitors towards a record-breaking victory.

Glenn Phillips Drops Abhishek Sharma’s Catch Before Redeeming Himself

The incident unfolded on the fifth delivery of the 10th over when Abhishek pulled a ball towards mid-wicket, where Phillips was stationed. The New Zealand fielder struggled to judge the trajectory, jumping too early as the ball descended towards the boundary. He could not complete the catch, allowing the ball to land inside the boundary and India to collect four runs. Phillips, however, had an immediate opportunity to make up for the error. On the very next delivery, he held on to a much simpler catch in the same area to dismiss Abhishek, turning the moment around in dramatic fashion.

Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Dominate New Zealand

India’s chase was headlined by an extraordinary opening partnership between Abhishek and teenage batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Abhishek raced to his half-century in just 15 balls and went on to complete his fourth T20I century in 35 deliveries. The pair added 133 runs for the opening wicket in only 7.1 overs, putting New Zealand’s bowling attack under immense pressure. Their assault also helped India register a record 118 without loss during the powerplay, underlining the team’s aggressive approach in the shortest format.

India Chase Down 199 in Just 13.2 Overs

India completed the chase of New Zealand’s 198-run total in only 13.2 overs, making the target look far less challenging than expected. The performance reflected the team’s attacking batting philosophy, with Abhishek setting the pace from the outset. The report also drew a comparison with the Netherlands’ famous chase against Ireland at the 2014 T20 World Cup, when they reached 190 in 13.5 overs to qualify for the Super 10 stage. Unlike that situation, India’s rapid pursuit was driven by their regular aggressive style rather than a specific net-run-rate requirement.

New Zealand’s Bowling and India’s Earlier Effort

Earlier in the match, India’s fast bowlers used the dimensions of Wellington’s ground effectively to restrict New Zealand’s scoring opportunities. With long straight boundaries and shorter square boundaries, the Indian attack focused on bowling full and straight while generating reverse swing. New Zealand had posted 198/3, powered by Daryl Mitchell’s 89 off 52 balls and contributions from Finn Allen and Bevon Jacobs. However, India’s explosive opening stand transformed the contest, leaving the hosts struggling to contain the visitors during the chase.