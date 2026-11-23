Harshit Rana Fight Video: India A pacer Harshit Rana found himself in the middle of an intense on-field confrontation with Pakistan A players during their Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 encounter in Doha. The exchanges continued even after Rana’s dismissal, with Pakistan spinner Sufyan Moqim appearing to confront the Indian pacer as he headed towards the dressing room. A Pakistan teammate had to intervene to prevent the situation from escalating further.

The incident took place during Sunday’s Group B fixture at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium. Rana, who had already exchanged words with Pakistan’s batters during the contest, was dismissed without scoring. However, his departure from the crease brought another heated moment as Moqim appeared to direct a few words towards him.

-PAKISTANI PLAYERS GIVING AGGRESSIVE SEND OFF TO HARSHIT RANA!!! #indvspak https://t.co/1LVST0dUnr — Krishna (@Krishxnaa01) November 22, 2026







Harshit Rana, Sufyan Moqim Involved In Heated Exchange

The confrontation was not the first instance of tempers rising during the high-profile India A-Pakistan A clash.

Rana had earlier been involved in verbal exchanges with Pakistan’s opening batters while bowling. The Indian fast bowler also made his feelings clear after completing a catch to dismiss Shamyl Hussain off Ayush Badoni’s delivery, giving the departing batter an animated send-off.

The competitive atmosphere carried over into India’s innings. Rana’s dismissal in the 45th over provided another flashpoint, as Moqim appeared to exchange words with the Indian pacer. One of his teammates subsequently stepped in and held him back as Rana continued towards the pavilion.

India A Suffered Defeat

Away from the heated exchanges, India A could not complete their chase of 314 runs and eventually suffered a 48-run defeat against Pakistan A.

Captain Tilak Varma produced a composed century, while Abhishek Sharma provided an aggressive start with a 70-run contribution. Abhishek’s innings came off just 42 deliveries and featured six boundaries and six maximums.

His dismissal, however, changed the momentum of the chase. India A struggled to maintain the required scoring rate against Pakistan’s bowling attack and were eventually dismissed for 265.

Earlier, Pakistan A posted 313 runs before being bowled out. Nawaz led the middle-order effort with an attacking 79, while Maaz Sadaqat contributed 59 from 63 deliveries. Shamyl Hussain also made 33 off 23 balls, helping Pakistan establish a strong platform with an opening partnership of 66 runs.