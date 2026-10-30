WATCH VIDEO: Pakistan Ball Boy’s Stunning One-Handed Catch Goes Viral; PCB Announces ₹1.37 Lakh Reward And Academy Offer

Pakistan Ball Boy Viral Catch: A young ball boy named Adnan has become an internet sensation after pulling off an incredible one-handed catch during the Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI tri-series match in Lahore. Impressed by his effort, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a cash reward of PKR 4 lakh, along with an opportunity to train at its cricket academy.

A moment of brilliance outside the boundary has opened up an exciting opportunity for the youngster, whose catch quickly attracted attention on social media. The incident took place at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium when Sri Lankan batter Kamindu Mendis sent a delivery soaring into the stands after connecting with a powerful hit off Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah.

Adnan, who was positioned near the boundary, reacted instinctively and completed a spectacular one-handed grab. The catch stood out for the youngster’s composure, as he appeared to take the ball cleanly without even looking directly towards it.

CASUAL ONE-HANDED STUNNER FROM THE BALL BOY…!!! 🥶 https://t.co/vwbgbZ9Nlz — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) October 29, 2026







Ball Boy Adnan Pulls Off Stunning Catch In Lahore

The remarkable moment came during the Pakistan-Sri Lanka contest when Mendis launched Naseem Shah’s delivery high towards the boundary. While spectators watched the ball travel towards them, Adnan managed to get into position and caught it with one hand.

The catch left the commentators impressed, with their reaction adding to the excitement surrounding the moment. The video soon began circulating widely online, drawing praise from cricket fans who admired the youngster’s reflexes and calmness under pressure.

PCB Announces Cash Reward And Academy Opportunity

Adnan’s viral moment also caught the attention of the Pakistan Cricket Board. The PCB announced a cash reward of PKR 4,00,000, approximately ₹1.37 lakh, recognising the youngster’s impressive effort.

Along with the financial reward, the board has offered him admission to its cricket academy. The opportunity could give Adnan access to organised training and a chance to develop his abilities in a structured cricketing environment.

From Ball Boy To Aspiring Cricketer

Reports about Adnan’s background have added another dimension to the story. The youngster is reportedly employed at a hotel in Lahore to help support his family, while continuing to pursue his ambition of becoming a professional cricketer.

He reportedly dreams of making a career as a fast-bowling all-rounder. The academy offer could provide him with an opportunity to work towards that goal and take his first steps towards a more formal cricketing pathway.

A Viral Moment That Could Open New Doors

Adnan’s catch has become more than just a memorable moment from the Pakistan-Sri Lanka match. The PCB’s announcement has turned the viral highlight into a potential opportunity for a young cricket enthusiast looking to make his mark in the sport.

While the cash reward recognises his spectacular effort, the academy offer could prove particularly significant as he looks to pursue his ambitions on the cricket field.