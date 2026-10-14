WATCH VIDEO: Pakistan Batters’ Bizarre Mix-Up Leaves Arafat Minhas In Trouble As Sri Lanka Miss Run-Out Chance | PAK vs SL

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: A bizarre fielding sequence involving Pakistan batter Arafat Minhas, captain Sahibzada Farhan and Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis grabbed attention during the third T20I in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. A misjudged run, a wayward throw and a fumbled collection created a moment of confusion, with Minhas scrambling back to safety as both teams struggled to complete a simple run-out opportunity.

The incident occurred in the 14th over of Pakistan’s innings when Dasun Shanaka was bowling to Minhas. The left-hander pushed the ball towards cover and initially set off for a quick single, with Farhan responding at the other end.

However, Farhan changed his mind after the fielder moved quickly towards the ball. The sudden hesitation left Minhas in a potentially dangerous position as the Sri Lankan fielding side attempted to complete the run-out.

WATCH VIDEO: Arafat Minhas Survives Chaotic Run-Out Attempt

What a selfish player Dotzada Farhan is! He leaves his crease for a run but, the moment he realises he won’t make it, he runs back to save his own wicket. Another stat-padding fifty matters more to him, even if Arafat gets run out. Who cares, right? And PCB made THIS guy the captain? Absolute clown management! — Mian Ahmad (@MianAhmad_56) October 13, 2026







The throw came towards the striker’s end, where Mendis stretched to collect it. However, the wicketkeeper failed to gather the ball cleanly, giving Minhas enough time to turn around and scramble back into his crease.

The moment was a classic case of confusion between the batters and an opportunity that Sri Lanka could not convert. What initially looked like a straightforward chance to run Minhas out instead turned into a sequence of hurried decisions and missed execution.

Despite the confusion, Minhas remained unbeaten on 34 off 20 deliveries, striking two fours and two sixes. His late contribution helped Pakistan finish on 168/8 on 20 overs.

Kusal Mendis Leads Sri Lanka To Comfortable Win

Sri Lanka produced a commanding response in the chase, reaching 172/2 in just 17.1 overs to win by eight wickets and take the third T20I. Mendis starred with an unbeaten 87 off 48 balls, including nine fours and four sixes, while Kamindu Mendis contributed an unbeaten 40 off 27 deliveries.

Pakistan captain Farhan had earlier top-scored with 76 off 47 balls, but his effort was not enough to prevent Sri Lanka from completing the chase comfortably.

Mendis was named Player of the Match, while Farhan finished the series with 238 runs to claim the Player of the Series award.

The result gave Sri Lanka a convincing victory in Rawalpindi, while the chaotic fielding moment involving Minhas and Mendis provided one of the match’s most unusual talking points.

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