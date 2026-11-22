India A vs Pakistan A Toss Controversy: An unusual moment unfolded during the toss of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 clash between India A and Pakistan A in Doha on Sunday. Pakistan A captain Abdul Samad intervened after the match referee initially announced an incorrect toss result, forcing the official to reassess his decision before confirming Pakistan’s victory at the toss.

The incident, captured on camera, quickly became a talking point ahead of the high-profile Group B encounter. Samad appeared to notice the discrepancy and brought it to the match referee’s attention, prompting another check before the toss outcome was officially confirmed.

Following the clarification, Pakistan A were declared winners of the toss, with Samad opting to bat first at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium.

🚨 TOSS DRAMA AT THE RISING STARS ASIA CUP.👀 – The match referee initially announced the toss result incorrectly, but Pakistan captain Abdul Samad immediately pointed out the mistake and asked him to recheck. – Abdul Samad was right, and the match referee corrected his call after checking again. – Seems like India-Pakistan matches always come with some drama, but this time the toss drama was caught on camera! 🤷‍♂️ — Talha Digital. (@CallMeDigital1_) November 22, 2026







Abdul Samad Steps In After Toss Announcement Goes Wrong

The unusual sequence began when the match referee announced the wrong team as the toss winner. However, Samad immediately questioned the announcement, indicating that the result needed to be checked again.

The match official subsequently revisited the outcome and corrected the announcement, confirming Pakistan A as the toss winners. The moment added an unexpected twist to the build-up of one of the tournament’s most anticipated fixtures.

Pakistan A Elect To Bat, India A Make One Change

After winning the toss, Samad explained his decision to bat first, backing his team’s batting resources to put up a competitive total on the surface. Pakistan A retained the same playing XI that featured in their opening victory against the UAE.

India A captain Tilak Varma revealed that his side would also have preferred to bat first but remained comfortable with the decision to bowl. He also praised pacers Harshit Rana and Prince Yadav for their performances against Nepal.

India A entered the contest on the back of a commanding 306-run victory over Nepal, while Pakistan A had defeated the UAE by 61 runs. The two sides are competing for a crucial win that could strengthen their position in Group B.

India A Playing XI

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Tilak Varma (C), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana and Prince Yadav.

Pakistan A Playing XI

Shamyl Hussain, Maaz Sadaqat, Rohail Nazir (WK), Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad (C), Farhan Yousaf, Saad Masood, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufyan Moqim and Ali Raza.