WATCH VIDEO: Pakistan U19 Fielders Make Bizarre Blunder Against India, Three Players Fail To Catch Simple High Ball | IND vs PAK

India vs Pakistan U19 Viral Video: Pakistan’s fielders produced a comedy of errors during their U19 Asia Cup 2026 clash against India, with three players getting into a mix-up while attempting to catch a straightforward high ball. The hilarious incident left Indian batters amused and quickly became one of the talking points of the contest. Despite the costly-looking fielding lapse, Pakistan eventually defeated India by three wickets in a thrilling encounter.

The incident took place during India’s innings at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, when Mohammad Sayyam bowled to Kavya Patel. The Indian batter attempted to attack the delivery but could only manage a top edge, sending the ball soaring into the air.

With a catching opportunity presenting itself, Sayyam, wicketkeeper Hamza Zahoor and Usman Khan all converged towards the ball. However, what followed was an extraordinary communication breakdown as none of the three fielders appeared willing to take responsibility for completing the catch.

Three Pakistan Fielders Create Comedy Of Errors

Just when it seemed that the ball would be comfortably pouched, the trio moved away from each other, allowing it to drop harmlessly onto the ground. The missed opportunity sparked visible frustration from Sayyam, who appeared unhappy with the confusion among his teammates.

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At the other end, Patel and Ishan Sood could not hide their smiles after receiving an unexpected reprieve. The sequence made for an entertaining moment in an otherwise fiercely contested India-Pakistan encounter.

The viral fielding blunder also provided a glimpse of the pressure and nerves that can come into play during high-stakes age-group cricket.

Arjun Rajput’s Sensational Century Rescues India

Earlier, India had endured a difficult start after electing to bat first. Captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani was dismissed for a duck in the opening over, while VK Vineeth and Yashbardhan Chauhan also departed cheaply.

India found themselves in serious trouble at 86/5 before Arjun Rajput produced a remarkable counter-attacking innings. The right-handed batter smashed 107 off just 85 deliveries, including 11 fours and five sixes, to give India’s innings much-needed momentum.

Aaryavir Sehwag contributed 22, while Kavya Patel added 23 towards the end as India were eventually bowled out for 208 in 46.3 overs. Pakistan’s bowling attack shared the responsibility, with Ali Raza, Rizwanullah and Niqab Shafiq claiming three wickets apiece.

Hamza Zahoor’s Match-Winning Hundred Powers Pakistan To Victory

Pakistan’s reply did not begin smoothly either, as India reduced the opposition to 61/5, putting themselves in a commanding position.

However, wicketkeeper-batter Hamza Zahoor turned the game around with a magnificent unbeaten century. He struck 100 not out off 108 deliveries, smashing 10 boundaries and three sixes to keep Pakistan’s chase alive.

Hasnain Abbas Dar provided crucial support with 38 off 67 balls as the duo stitched together a decisive 107-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

India’s Manal Chauhan was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Mohit Ulva claimed two scalps. However, Zahoor’s composure under pressure proved decisive as Pakistan reached 209/7 in 48.1 overs to secure a three-wicket victory.

Zahoor was deservedly named Player of the Match for his match-winning century, while India’s memorable fielding reprieve moment remained one of the most talked-about incidents from the contest.