WATCH VIDEO: Pakistan’s Sufyan Moqim Adds Meme Material To Embarrass Pakistan by Dropping Easy Catch, Here’s How X Reacted After PAK vs SL 3rd T20I

Pakistan spinner Sufyan Moqim became the subject of attention after dropping a straightforward catch during the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka on Tuesday (Oct 13). Sri Lanka went on to register a comprehensive eight-wicket victory, chasing down Pakistan’s total of 168/8 with 17 balls remaining. Here is what happened during the match and how fans reacted to the dropped catch on X.

Sufyan Moqim Drops Easy Catch During PAK vs SL 3rd T20I

The incident took place on the first delivery of the 15th over of Sri Lanka’s run chase. Kusal Mendis attempted a shot but failed to make proper contact, sending the ball towards mid-on, where Moqim had a chance to complete a relatively simple catch. The Pakistan bowler, however, could not get his hands securely around the ball, allowing Mendis to continue his innings.

The missed opportunity added to Pakistan’s disappointing outing in the series finale. Mendis capitalised on his chance and finished unbeaten on 87 off 48 balls, guiding Sri Lanka to victory alongside his batting partners. The dropped catch also became a talking point among cricket followers, with such moments often drawing humorous reactions and memes on social media.

WATCH VIDEO: Sufyan Moqim’s Dropped Catch During Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I

Watch the video of Sufyan Moqim dropping the catch during the third T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The incident occurred while Pakistan were attempting to break the partnership and regain control of the contest.

How Did X React to Sufyan Moqim’s Dropped Catch?

Moqim’s missed chance provided social media users with a moment to discuss Pakistan’s fielding during the third T20I. Dropped catches often attract jokes, memes and criticism from cricket fans, especially when the missed opportunity comes against a batter who goes on to play a match-winning innings.

The incident was particularly frustrating for Pakistan because Mendis remained unbeaten on 87 and led Sri Lanka to a comfortable victory. However, specific posts and reactions on X should be verified before individual users or direct quotations are attributed to the incident.