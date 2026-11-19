Pat Cummins Sandpapergate Video: Australia captain Pat Cummins was confronted by a group of journalists outside his home on Thursday as fresh allegations surrounding the infamous 2018 Sandpapergate scandal brought renewed attention to his role in the controversy. Cummins, who was heading out for training, appeared visibly irritated by the questions and made it clear that he did not want to engage in a prolonged exchange.

A brief interaction with a Channel 7 reporter caught attention after the journalist apologised for interrupting him. Cummins responded, “You’re probably not that sorry,” before embracing his wife Becky and leaving the gathering. The incident unfolded just days after former Australia opener Cameron Bancroft made fresh claims about what senior players knew during the 2018 Test series against South Africa.

This is just crazy! 🤦‍♂️ You don’t go to Pat Cummins private residence to ask him these questions. He’s going for training—there’s a time and place for everything, and this could easily have been done there. #Cricket 🏏 https://t.co/8B5dNU4NNo — Suleman Modan (@Figjamfan) November 19, 2026







Pat Cummins Confronted By Reporters Over Sandpapergate

Cummins has been facing questions about the ball-tampering scandal once again after Bancroft’s latest comments revived debate over the involvement and awareness of Australia’s senior players. The Australia skipper had previously expressed his frustration at repeatedly having to revisit the episode.

Last week, Cummins said he wished he never had to speak about Sandpapergate again. However, the latest revelations have put him back in the spotlight, with reporters seeking clarification on his version of events.

The captain had also rejected Usman Khawaja’s suggestion that the entire Australian team knew about the plan. Addressing the allegation during a press conference, Cummins said:

“When he says we all knew, if by that he means we knew sandpaper was going out on the field, he’s 100 per cent wrong. I’ve said that consistently for the last eight years. I did not know that was happening,” Cummins said.

He had described Khawaja’s remarks as “complete and utter nonsense” and criticised the suggestion that his former teammates’ reputations were being treated carelessly.

Cameron Bancroft Says He Feels ‘Really Freed’

Bancroft, meanwhile, has indicated that speaking publicly about the scandal has lifted a long-standing burden. Speaking to 9News Perth on Thursday, the former opener said he was relieved to share his account after keeping the matter with him for several years.

“Obviously I’ve been carrying a lot of this stuff for a long period of time,” Bancroft said.

“I feel really freed and really happy to be able to do that. Now there’s a process in place which Cricket Australia have put in … I look forward to being a part of that.”

Bancroft’s latest account includes claims that he regularly discussed the ball’s reverse swing with Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh during the 2018 Test against South Africa. His comments have prompted further questions about what members of the Australian side knew at the time.

Sandpapergate Controversy Returns To Spotlight

The 2018 scandal remains one of the most damaging episodes in Australian cricket. With Bancroft’s account adding to the debate and Cummins standing by his previous denial, the controversy has once again become a talking point around the national team.

For Cummins, the latest media encounter suggests that questions about Sandpapergate are unlikely to disappear anytime soon.