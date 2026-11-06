WATCH VIDEO: PM Modi Holds Suryakumar Yadav’s T20 World Cup Gold Medal During Special Diwali Meet

PM Modi Meets Suryakumar Yadav: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a special moment with Indian cricket star Suryakumar Yadav and his family during a Diwali meeting in New Delhi. The highlight of the interaction was the Prime Minister holding the gold medal won by India at the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, as the two celebrated the country’s latest cricketing achievement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Suryakumar Yadav and his family on Friday as part of the Diwali celebrations, turning the occasion into a memorable meeting between the country’s political leadership and one of its prominent cricketing personalities.

Suryakumar, who guided India to the 2026 T20 World Cup title, was seen wearing his championship medal during the interaction. PM Modi also held the medal, creating a special moment that brought India’s recent cricketing success into the Diwali celebrations.

दीपावली के माहौल में राम और सरयू का आगमन हुआ है। इससे दीपावली का वातावरण और भी पावन एवं दिव्य हो गया है। @surya_14kumar https://t.co/B6vwr35Iwm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2026







PM Modi Shares Special Diwali Moment With Suryakumar Yadav

The meeting was particularly memorable as the Prime Minister got a closer look at the medal from India’s successful 2026 T20 World Cup campaign. Suryakumar’s family was also present during the interaction.

Modi later shared his thoughts about the meeting and the festive occasion through his official X account.

“In the atmosphere of Diwali, the arrival of Ram and Saryu has taken place. This has made the environment of Diwali even more sacred and divine,” the Prime Minister wrote.

The post offered a glimpse into the celebrations and the interaction with the Indian cricketer.

From T20 World Cup Glory To Captaincy Change

Suryakumar has established himself as one of India’s most successful T20I batters, earning international recognition for his innovative strokeplay and ability to dominate bowling attacks.

His achievements include being named the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year in consecutive years, 2022 and 2023. He also reached the top position in the ICC T20I batting rankings in October 2022 before recording a career-best rating of 910 points in January 2023.

His leadership journey also brought significant success. After India’s 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, Suryakumar captained the national side to another title in 2026, helping India become the first team to successfully defend the men’s T20 World Cup trophy.

He also led India to the T20 Asia Cup title in 2025, further strengthening his credentials as a successful leader in the shortest format.

Shreyas Iyer Replaces Suryakumar Yadav As India’s T20I Captain

Despite the historic World Cup success, Suryakumar’s stint as India’s T20I captain came to an end following the 2026 tournament.

The BCCI subsequently appointed Shreyas Iyer as his successor. Suryakumar was also left out of India’s T20I squad for the UK tour, which included fixtures against Ireland and England.

His recent batting form and the team’s leadership transition were among the developments surrounding the change.

Nevertheless, the Diwali meeting with PM Modi offered another memorable moment for the Indian cricketer, whose leadership helped the country achieve a historic milestone on the global cricketing stage.