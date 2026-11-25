Rafael Nadal Viral Video: Tennis legend Rafael Nadal and his young son Rafael Jr. have become the centre of attention on social media after their heartwarming reaction to Jude Bellingham’s sensational goal for Real Madrid against PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League. The former World No. 1 was spotted celebrating enthusiastically alongside his son at the Santiago Bernabéu as Bellingham produced a moment of individual brilliance to put the Spanish giants ahead.

The viral footage has given football fans a glimpse of Nadal’s passion for Real Madrid, with the 22-time Grand Slam champion unable to contain his excitement after witnessing the English midfielder’s spectacular finish. The father-son duo’s reaction quickly caught the attention of social media users, adding another memorable moment to an entertaining night at the Bernabéu.

Rafa Nadal and his son’s reaction to Jude Bellingham’s ridiculous goal sums up all of us 🤯😆 The tennis legend and member of the Real Madrid board was at the Bernabéu to soak in their win. ↳ UEFA Champions League. Live & Exclusive on Stan Sport. #StanSportAU #UCL https://t.co/DpIzIUoXRy — Stan Sport Football (@StanSportFC) November 24, 2026







Rafael Nadal And Son Celebrate Jude Bellingham’s Stunning Goal

The incident took place during Real Madrid’s Champions League clash against PSV Eindhoven. Nadal, who is also associated with the Spanish club as a member of its board of directors, was present in the stands with his son to watch the European encounter.

Madrid had initially fallen behind after Ivan Perisic converted a first-half penalty for the visitors. However, Federico Valverde brought the hosts back into the contest after the break.

Bellingham, who entered the game at half-time, then produced one of the most spectacular moments of the match.

The ball arrived near the England international outside the penalty area, and he showcased exceptional control before unleashing an incredible volley. After bringing the ball under control, Bellingham lifted it into the air and struck a right-footed effort that flew into the net after clipping the post.

The stunning finish sent the Bernabéu crowd into celebration. Nadal and his son were also captured on camera reacting with excitement, with their expressions quickly becoming a talking point among football enthusiasts.

Real Madrid Thrash PSV 5-1 After Bellingham’s Brilliant Finish

Bellingham’s goal gave Real Madrid the lead, but the hosts continued their attacking assault to register a convincing 5-1 victory.

Kylian Mbappe extended Madrid’s advantage after Arda Guler capitalised on a defensive error to create the opportunity. The French superstar subsequently scored his second goal of the night, taking his tally to 19 goals in 18 appearances across competitions.

Vinicius Junior added another goal towards the end after receiving a perfectly timed pass from Bellingham to complete the scoring.

The victory extended Real Madrid’s winning run in the Champions League to five matches and strengthened their position in the competition’s standings.

For Nadal, however, the evening also delivered a special moment away from the tennis court. His spontaneous celebration alongside his son, captured during Bellingham’s sensational strike, has now become a viral highlight of Madrid’s memorable European night.