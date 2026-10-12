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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Ravindra Jadeja Brings Up Stellar Hundred For Saurashtra In Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Fixture

WATCH VIDEO: Ravindra Jadeja Brings Up Stellar Hundred For Saurashtra In Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Fixture

Team India and Saurashtra's legendary cricketer Ravindra Jadeja brought up an excellent hundred in the Ranji Trophy 2026-27 fixture against Chhattisgarh at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

WATCH VIDEO: Ravindra Jadeja Brings Up Stellar Hundred For Saurashtra In Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Fixture. (Image Credits: X)
WATCH VIDEO: Ravindra Jadeja Brings Up Stellar Hundred For Saurashtra In Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Fixture. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 14:01 IST

Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Team India and Saurashtra’s legendary cricketer Ravindra Jadeja brought up an excellent hundred in the Ranji Trophy 2026-27 fixture against Chhattisgarh at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. The left-handed batter had a wide smile on his face as he raised his bat to celebrate the triple-figure score.

Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Ravindra Jadeja gets perfect preparation for the New Zealand tour

With most of the first-choice Indian Test players asked by the BCCI to play at least one round of the Ranji Trophy, the likes of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal weren’t quite able to make their mark. Nevertheless, the spin-bowling all-rounder has enjoyed a three-figure mark and made 102 off 209 deliveries, laced with seven boundaries.

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While the veteran’s spin-bowling skills may not come into play as much, his experience with the bat will come to the fore against Kiwis’ well-drilled bowling attack.

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Team India gear up for stern test in New Zealand

Meanwhile, a stern test await the sub-continent nation as they tour New Zealand for the first time since 2020. They will feature in five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests, beginning on October 22.

The two-Test series will also be crucial from the perspective of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. A 2-0 result in the Black Caps’ favour can severely dent India’s chances of playing in the final next year at The Kia Oval. India have notably not won a Test in New Zealand since 2009. The selectors have named only the T20I squad as of now.

India’s T20I Squad: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson [WK], Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.

Additionally, the BCCI have also announced the squads for three multi-day matches that India A will play against New Zealand A, starting in Lincoln on October 26.

India A squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Smaran, Rishabh Pant* [WK], Dhruv Jurel [C] [WK], Washington Sundar, Auqib Nabi, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Manav Suthar, Mukesh Choudhary, Sai Sudarsan, Yash Rathod, Mukesh Kumar

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WATCH VIDEO: Ravindra Jadeja Brings Up Stellar Hundred For Saurashtra In Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Fixture
Tags: home-hero-pos-13Ranji TrophyRanji Trophy 2026-27Ravindra JadejaSaurashtra Cricket Teamteam india

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WATCH VIDEO: Ravindra Jadeja Brings Up Stellar Hundred For Saurashtra In Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Fixture

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WATCH VIDEO: Ravindra Jadeja Brings Up Stellar Hundred For Saurashtra In Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Fixture
WATCH VIDEO: Ravindra Jadeja Brings Up Stellar Hundred For Saurashtra In Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Fixture
WATCH VIDEO: Ravindra Jadeja Brings Up Stellar Hundred For Saurashtra In Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Fixture
WATCH VIDEO: Ravindra Jadeja Brings Up Stellar Hundred For Saurashtra In Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Fixture
WATCH VIDEO: Ravindra Jadeja Brings Up Stellar Hundred For Saurashtra In Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Fixture

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