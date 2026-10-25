WATCH VIDEO: Razaullah Takes One-Handed Stunner For His Maiden ODI In England vs Pakistan Tri-Series Match

PAK vs ENG, 4th ODI: Pakistan young all-rounder Razaullah pulled off a stunning caught and bowled in the fourth ODI of the 50-over tri-series against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 25, Sunday. In the process, the 21-year-old got his first wicket in the ODI arena and capped off a tidy bowling performance.

PAK vs ENG, 4th ODI: Who became Razaullah’s maiden wicket in 50-over international cricket?

Explosive all-rounder Will Jacks turned out to be the youngster’s maiden scalp in the 50-over international arena. The moment occurred in the 34th over of the innings as Jacks tried to work the ball towards the leg side but closed the bat face early due to which it took a leading edge and popped up. Razaullah dived in front and plucked it inches off the ground to sent the Englishman packing only for 13 off 16 with no boundaries. His second wicket of the innings was Liam Dawson, dismissing him for 5 as he finished with figures of 8-0-38-2.

RAZAULLAH WITH AN EXCEPTIONAL CAUGHT AND BOWLED. 🤯 https://t.co/kclEdSkYch — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) October 25, 2026

PAK vs ENG, 4th ODI: Razaullah, Arafat Minhas and Shaheen Shah Afridi among wickets as England set 242 for Pakistan to win

Apart from Razaullah, Arafat Minhas took a couple and Haris Rauf bagged one but captain Shaheen Shah Afridi was the pick of them with a haul of 8.4-0-46-4 to bowl England out for a modest 241 in an innings that lasted only 46.4 overs. The tourists had crashed to 19/3 and 52/4 at one stage before Ben Duckett and Sam Curran joined hands to revive the innings. But the Men in Green broke a 93-run stand by dismissing the latter for 45. Gus Atkinson chipped in with a vital 36 but Duckett’s 105 was the standout knock for the visitors that has propelled them to what could still be a competitive total if dew doesn’t appear.

England necessarily need a win to stay alive for a place in the final of the ODI tri-series, while another win for Pakistan should seemingly book their place in the decider. The Englishmen are under immense pressure, especially after losing to Sri Lanka despite amassing 429, thanks to Harry Brook’s blazing double-hundred.