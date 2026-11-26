Rinku Singh Dismissal Controversy: India A batter Rinku Singh was left visibly frustrated after being given out LBW during the first semifinal of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 against Sri Lanka A in Doha on Thursday. The left-hander appeared convinced that he had edged the delivery from Ravindu Fernando, and subsequent replays suggested that there was a significant inside edge before the ball struck his pads. With no DRS available, Rinku had to walk back to the pavilion following a controversial decision.

The incident occurred in the 37th over of India’s innings at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium. Rinku, who was struggling to get going, attempted to work a good-length delivery towards the leg side but missed the ball and was struck on the pads. The umpire immediately raised his finger, prompting an animated reaction from the Indian batter.

🚨 INDIA IN DEEP TROUBLE! Rinku Singh departs for 12 off 21 balls. India lose their fifth wicket at 220! #INDAvsSLA #AsiaCupRisingStars https://t.co/VRqapDIm4I — Vishall. (@VishallDugout) November 26, 2026







Rinku Singh Shows Displeasure After Controversial Dismissal

Ravindu Fernando was bowling the first delivery of the 37th over when the incident unfolded. The Sri Lankan spinner delivered a good-length ball around leg stump, which Rinku attempted to nudge away.

However, the ball appeared to strike his pads, and the umpire adjudged him LBW. Rinku immediately questioned the decision, pointing his bat towards the umpire and expressing his disagreement through gestures and words before eventually leaving the crease.

The Indian batter appeared to believe that he had managed an inside edge onto his pads. Replays subsequently indicated that there was a substantial inside edge, suggesting that the decision could have been incorrect.

India A had no option to challenge the decision as the match did not have a DRS facility. Rinku departed after scoring 12 runs off 21 deliveries, including one six.

India A Heading Towards Strong Total

Rinku’s dismissal came at a crucial stage of India’s innings, with the team losing its fifth wicket at 220 runs in 36.1 overs. However, Shahbaz Ahmed and Tanush Kotian steadied the innings with an unbeaten partnership.

At the time of writing, India A had reached 298/6 in 48 overs, with Shahbaz batting on 45 off 44 deliveries and Kotian scoring 26 off 27 balls.

Earlier, Abhishek Sharma top-scored with 78 off 63 balls, while captain Tilak Varma contributed 53 off 66 deliveries. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi provided an explosive start with 40 off 27 balls.

Ravindu Fernando was Sri Lanka A’s most successful bowler, claiming two wickets, while Nipun Dhananjaya also picked up two scalps.

India A will look to finish strongly in the remaining overs and post a challenging total in their bid to secure a place in the Rising Stars Asia Cup final.