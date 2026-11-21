Rishabh Pant Fifty Highlights: Rishabh Pant showcased his attacking brilliance with a splendid unbeaten half-century against New Zealand on Day 3 of the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter smashed an entertaining 55 not out off just 62 deliveries, helping India extend their lead beyond 100 runs after New Zealand were bowled out for 368 in their first innings.

Pant brought up his 22nd Test half-century with a boundary off Jacob Duffy in the 123rd over. His innings featured five fours and two sixes, with an impressive strike rate of 88.71. The left-hander shifted gears dramatically towards the end of his knock, taking the New Zealand bowlers by surprise with his trademark aggressive strokeplay.

At this point, Pant fiftying in SENA countries with a touch of madness is a staple! 😍 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/MWZzxoa6OY — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 21, 2026







Rishabh Pant’s Explosive Batting Against New Zealand

Pant arrived at the crease after Shubman Gill departed for 98 in the 125th over, leaving India at 486/4. However, he had already made his intentions clear during his stay at the crease, taking on the New Zealand attack with a mixture of calculated aggression and innovative strokeplay.

The wicketkeeper-batter initially took his time to settle down, scoring just 15 runs off his first 37 deliveries. However, he completely changed gears afterwards, collecting 37 runs from his next 18 balls to bring up his half-century in style.

3rd gear? Not for Pant. He’s got places to be! 😮‍💨 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/UA3sioZvMC — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 21, 2026







Jacob Duffy bore the brunt of Pant’s attacking approach. The Indian batter smashed two consecutive sixes off the pacer in the 121st over, first pulling a short delivery over backward square leg before sending another towards long leg. He followed it up with a boundary through the off-side, making it an expensive over for New Zealand.

Pant also took on Glenn Phillips, pulling him through mid-wicket for a boundary. Against Matt Henry, he showcased his improvisation by getting inside the line of a bouncer and helping it towards the fine-leg boundary.

Leave it to Pant to make the unconventional look completely natural. 🫣 🥶 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/IKHDlvnpGO — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 21, 2026







Rishabh Pant Helps India Extend Lead Beyond 100 Runs

Pant’s counterattacking innings came at a crucial stage for India, who had already built a substantial advantage through centuries and half-centuries from their top order. KL Rahul led the charge with 136, while Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 85, Devdutt Padikkal contributed 80 and Shubman Gill narrowly missed his century with 98.

At stumps on Day 3, India reached 486/4 in 125 overs, establishing a lead of 118 runs. Pant remained unbeaten on 55 alongside Anshul Kamboj, who was yet to open his account.

With India firmly in control, Pant’s aggressive approach provided further momentum to the visitors as they looked to build a commanding first-innings advantage against the Black Caps.