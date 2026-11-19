Rishabh Pant Devdutt Padikkal Dropped Catch Video: India missed a golden opportunity to break New Zealand’s stubborn sixth-wicket partnership when wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and Devdutt Padikkal got involved in a moment of confusion and dropped a straightforward catch on Day 1 of the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the 74th over when Henry Nicholls mistimed a pull shot against Prasidh Krishna, giving India a chance to dismiss the well-set batter. However, a communication lapse between Pant and Padikkal allowed the New Zealand batter to survive.

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Rishabh Pant, Devdutt Padikkal’s Confusion Leads To Dropped Catch

The incident took place on the third delivery of the 74th over, when Nicholls attempted to pull a short delivery from Krishna but got a top edge. The ball went high towards backward square leg, where Padikkal was positioned and appeared to be in a comfortable position to complete the catch.

However, Pant also charged towards the ball from behind the stumps, creating confusion between the two Indian fielders. Padikkal initially hesitated as Pant entered his line of sight, while the wicketkeeper also slowed down before seemingly leaving the catch for his teammate.

By the time Padikkal realised that he was the one expected to take the catch, it was too late. He stretched out his hands but could not hold on to the opportunity, allowing Nicholls to survive.

Prasidh Krishna was visibly disappointed with the missed chance and covered his mouth in disbelief. India captain Shubman Gill also appeared frustrated with the fielding lapse.

Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips Punish India With 173-Run Stand

The dropped catch proved particularly costly as Nicholls was batting on 113 and had already stitched together a massive partnership with Glenn Phillips.

The duo had rescued New Zealand from 70/5 after Jasprit Bumrah’s three-wicket burst and remained unbeaten at the end of the opening day. Nicholls finished on 113 off 221 deliveries, while Phillips was unbeaten on 94 off 182 balls.

Their 173-run stand had taken New Zealand to 243/5 in 82 overs at stumps. Bumrah was India’s leading wicket-taker with three scalps, while Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep picked up one wicket each.

India will hope the missed opportunity does not prove too expensive when play resumes on Day 2.