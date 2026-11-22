Rishabh Pant 128 Runs Highlights: Rishabh Pant produced a sensational batting display against New Zealand in the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, smashing a magnificent 128 off 153 deliveries. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter struck 10 fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 83.66, entertaining fans with his trademark aggressive strokeplay.

Pant played a crucial knock in India’s dominant first innings, helping the visitors post a massive total of 720/9 before declaring with a 352-run lead. His ninth Test century also took his tally to 21 half-centuries in the longest format.

The left-handed batter built important partnerships with Shubman Gill, Anshul Kamboj and Dhruv Jurel to strengthen India’s position. His attacking approach against the New Zealand bowlers, particularly Glenn Phillips, stood out as he shifted gears during the latter stages of his innings.

𝐀𝐁𝐁 𝐇𝐔𝐀 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐏𝐋𝐄𝐓𝐄! 🤩 A century that only Rishabh Pant could script 🤌 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/bt0kFJjmCU — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 22, 2026







Rishabh Pant Brings Up Ninth Test Century With Trademark Six

Rishabh Pant reached his century in spectacular fashion, smashing Glenn Phillips for a massive six over long-off in the 147th over of India’s innings.

On 94, Pant danced down the track to a flighted delivery outside off and launched it over the boundary to bring up his ninth Test century. He celebrated the milestone with his trademark style, closing his eyes and acknowledging the moment before sharing a hug with Dhruv Jurel. The Indian dressing room also stood up to applaud the wicketkeeper-batter.

Tough critic, but an even bigger admirer! 🫡👏 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/omYeno8uIO — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 22, 2026







Pant continued his assault against Phillips, striking another six over extra-cover in the same over. He also showcased his innovative strokeplay with a reverse-sweep for four against the New Zealand spinner.

Earlier, Pant accelerated after reaching his half-century, which came off 63 deliveries. He shifted gears dramatically, taking on the New Zealand bowlers with powerful pulls, lofted drives and unconventional shots.

One of his most destructive passages came against Jacob Duffy in the 121st over, when he smashed two consecutive sixes and a four to collect 18 runs.

Rishabh Pant’s idea of keeping things interesting: a cheeky four and a massive six! 😎 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/93kBsAWJft — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 21, 2026







Rishabh Pant’s Explosive Knock Powers India To Massive First-Innings Total

Rishabh Pant continued to entertain with his aggressive strokeplay after reaching his ninth Test century. The left-handed batter took on the New Zealand bowlers with confidence, mixing powerful pulls with innovative reverse-sweeps and lofted shots.

His partnership with Shubman Gill was particularly important, as the duo added 100 runs for the fifth wicket. Pant then combined with Anshul Kamboj to add 68 runs before stitching together another valuable 75-run stand with Dhruv Jurel.

Pant’s aggressive approach was evident against Jacob Duffy in the 121st over, when he smashed two consecutive sixes followed by a boundary to collect 18 runs. He also took Glenn Phillips apart, hitting three sixes off the New Zealand spinner.

The wicketkeeper-batter eventually finished with 128 runs off 153 deliveries, including 10 fours and six sixes. His magnificent century helped India reach 720/9 before declaring, securing a commanding 352-run first-innings lead over New Zealand.